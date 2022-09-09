Prep football: Mims accounts for four TDs as Oxford remains unbeaten in region

HUFFMAN -- Mason Mims tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for one as Oxford pounded Huffman 47-8 on Thursday night.
Oxford is now 3-1, including 2-0 in Class 6A, Region 6, which is tied with Center Point and Clay-Chalkville for first place.
Oxford compiled 315 yards, including 209 through the air. The Yellow Jackets limited Huffman to 92 yards.
Special teams gave Oxford a quick touchdown early as Eli Bozeman scored on a blocked punt.
Before intermission came, Mims rushed for a 1-yard touchdown run. Ray Barrera kicked a 32-yard field goal. D.K. Wilson scored on a 7-yard run, and Mims found Jaden Lewis for a 32-yard scoring pass. That gave Oxford a 24-0 lead going into the break.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets scored on their first three possessions. Mims completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Wilson and a 66-yard scoring throw to Brandon Phillips. Caleb Wynn then scored on a 2-yard run.
Oxford kicked up a safety to close out the Yellow Jackets' scoring.
Barrera made all six of his extra-point tries.