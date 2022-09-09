 Skip to main content
Prep football: Mims accounts for four TDs as Oxford remains unbeaten in region

Oxford teaser

The Oxford mascots perform. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

HUFFMAN -- Mason Mims tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for one as Oxford pounded Huffman 47-8 on Thursday night.

Oxford is now 3-1, including 2-0 in Class 6A, Region 6, which is tied with Center Point and Clay-Chalkville for first place.