SAKS — Saks scored a historic win for head coach Jonathan Miller on Friday night.
The Wildcats built a 37-point lead before halftime en route to a 62-14 victory that gave Miller his 71st victory at Saks. The win makes him the all-time winningest football coach in the school’s history. Miller said he couldn’t have done it without “team effort.”
“I think (of the game), and I think of all of all my former players and coaches,” Miller said. “That’s where all of the credit should go. It was a team effort.
“The kids have bought in to what we’ve been selling over the past eight years, and I appreciate that.”
Miller took over the Saks program and is 71-21 since then. Jack Stewart was 70-40-4.
Heading into the second quarter, Saks held an 8-0 lead over Weaver. Bearcats head coach Justin Taylor was proud of his kids for the way they played in the opening quarter.
“We played the first quarter about as well as we’ve played any game at all,” Taylor said. “Being down 8-0 with a minute to go with a bunch of seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders is pretty good.”
Rickey Garret scored Saks’ lone first quarter touchdown on a 4-yard run. Garrett said he likes to run downfield when the offensive line gives him the chance.
“I like to run straight downfield,” Garrett said. “I don’t like can’t go vertical.”
Quarterback Sean Parnell threw two big touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 67-yarder to Zay Elston and a 33-yarder to Jalen McCants, which helped Saks offense to start firing on all cylinders.
“He’s had almost a year of experience now,” Miller said. “He’s a confident guy. He’s done a good job for us managing the offense.”
Davontae Hillard scored Weaver’s two touchdowns. Late in the second quarter, Hillard broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run. His second came early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run.
What to know
—Parnell threw for 127 passing yards with two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards.
—Elston caught a 67-yard touchdown pass and caught a pass that scored a two-point conversion.
—McCants caught a 33-yard touchdown and ran in a 14-yard touchdown. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
—Saks' Trenton Brown scored on a 43-yard touchdown run. He led the ground game with 67 yards. Garrett scored two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards. Will Mixon scored a touchdown on a 53-yard rush. Jashaun Prothro scored two touchdowns.
—Saks' Michael Aragon completed two extra points.
—Hillard led Weaver with 138 rushing yards. Brendyn Knight scored a two-point conversion. Weaver’s Ethan Moncus had a fumble recovery, and Payton Martin ran for 51 yards.
Who said
—Taylor on Hillard: “Davontae has been dynomite all year. He’s been one of our hardest workers.”
Next up
—Saks (3-4, 2-3) hits the road next Friday, traveling to Randolph County, while Weaver (0-7, 0-5) returns home to face Glencoe.