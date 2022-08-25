Prep football: Melton’s talons, toe help Falcons validate new confidence

Donoho’s comeback victory at Weaver last week revealed two interesting truths.
One, soccer players long to use their hands and can play American football in ways beyond kicking.
Two, Donoho’s emergence from a two-year run of rotten injury and COVID luck just might come sooner than expected.
The bonus? Jase Alderman can smile somewhere in the afterlife at his part in inspiring the current Falcons.
It all went into the brew that helped Class 1A Donoho, which had won three games in two seasons, overcome a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Weaver, a 3A program trying to emerge from its own struggles, Friday.
It’s part of the brew going into this week’s game at 2A Pleasant Valley.
“I think we’ll beat them,” wide receiver/kicker Logan Melton said with a confident smile.
First-year coach Jeremy Satcher just laughed.
“We’ve got to get them out of their shell,” he said.
That’s what Satcher has been doing since he took over in February, trying to rebuild the Falcons’ confidence into a less fragile structure. They had it this time last year, when they beat then-3A Pleasant Valley 25-0, but the first key injuries happened in that game. More key injuries came. Then came more COVID issues, like those that bedeviled their 2020 season.
The confidence they had through nine-win seasons in 2018 and 2019 turned into, here we go again.
It took inspiration to help Donoho’s confidence to snap back.
Some came in the form of weight room improvements that had been in the works. They have new equipment and a menacing wall sign with the school’s battle cry … “Talons out!”
It’s named after Alderman, a former Falcon lineman who died a year ago Saturday. He was 19.
“It’s been motivating, knowing the hard work he put in the weight room,” Satcher said. “We have to do the same.”
As for Satcher’s part of inspiring his team, his speech has been more of a conversation, lasting much longer than halftime at Weaver.
Satcher said there were no magic adjustments, just tweaks on defense and finding mismatches on offense. There were no Gipper-gab movie lines, just rehash of what had been Satcher’s months-long halftime speech.
“No rallying cry,” he said. “It was all confidence. No matter what the score was Friday.
“I told them from day one to summer, ‘You guys are going to win the ballgame.’ You just have to believe it, and they believed it the whole game.”
Once players believe, players play.
Melton had the most productive night. The all-state soccer player and son of Donoho’s boys soccer coach scored 24 of Donoho’s 31 points.
Six of those points came on two field goals, a typical role for football players who also play the American brand. He also caught three Will Folsom touchdown passes, flashing a repressed flair for using his hands.
“He’s explosive,” Satcher joked.
More explosive was the postgame locker room, but Donoho has been waiting for that.
“It was like a club in there,” Melton said. “We were partying. Music was going. It’s probably the happiest I’ve seen our team in a couple of years.”