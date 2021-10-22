Prep football: Meadows' three TDs lifts Handley in bounce-back win over White Plains

ROANOKE — Tae Meadows rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns, and Handley bounced back from its upset loss to Anniston last week with a 43-14 rout of visiting White Plains on Friday.
The Tigers improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Class 4A, Region 4. They’re tied with Anniston atop the region after Anniston’s victory at Cleburne County, but Anniston holds the head-to-head tiebreakers.
Anniston and Handley will open the playoffs at home. Cherokee County entered the night in a three-way tie for the lead but lost to Jacksonville.
Jacksonville will finish third in the region, Cherokee County fourth. Both will open the playoffs on the road.
Meadows’ touchdown runs covered 14, 67 and 33 yards.
Quadae Lewis caught two touchdown passes, 15 yards from Ty Fetner and 21 yards from Cannon Kyles.
Maurice Cameron returned a punt 60 yards for another Handley touchdown.
Highlights for White Plains included Dylan Barksdale’s 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Hayden Howard threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Walker O’Steen in the fourth quarter to close out the score.
Howard completed five of eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. O’Steen rushed for 62 yards and caught two passes for 40 yards and a score.
White Plains is 2-6, 0-6 headed into next week’s season finale at Pleasant Valley.