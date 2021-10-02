Prep football: Meadows' second-half TDs rallies unbeaten Handley past Jacksonville

HANDLEY — Tae Meadows ran for four second-half touchdowns, and top-ranked Handley overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Jacksonville 35-20 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Friday.
Handley (5-0) improved to 3-0 in region play headed into next week’s home game with Cherokee County, which beat Munford on Friday to improve to 4-0 in region play.
Jacksonville (3-4, 2-2) led 20-7 at halftime Friday on Jim Ogle’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Q Long and Jae-Taj Morris touchdown runs of three and 25 yards.
Ogle completed 22 of 42 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown, and Morris rushed for 93 yards and two scores.
Handley controlled the second half with Meadows touchdown runs of 1, 11, 36 and 12 yards. He finished the game with 191 yards on 20 carries.
Handley’s Jamarius Haynes started the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Handley’s Ty Fetner completed 8 of 14 passes for 96 yards.