Prep football: Meadows scores a pair of touchdowns as Handley cruises

ROANOKE — Tae Meadows scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns as Handley blitzed Geneva 42-6 in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Handley jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter and 35-0 by halftime. After that, Handley could cruise. Meadows wound up carrying the ball only four times for 21 yards, and four different players attempted passes for Handley.
Cannon Kyles tossed a touchdown pass to Maurice Cameron and ran for a second quarter. Jamarius Haynes rushed for a touchdown, and Isaac Ware scored on a fumble recovery.
Haynes led Handley with 46 rushing yards on five carries.