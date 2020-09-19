Prep football: Meadows leads Handley past Cleburne County

HEFLIN — Tae Meadows rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns, and Handley rolled past Cleburne County 32-0 in Friday’s 4A, Region 4 action at L.E. Bell Stadium.
Meadows scored on runs of 3, 1, 54 and 4 yards.
Quarterback Evan Cofield added the Tigers’ final score, a 1-yard run at 9:10 of the third quarter. He also completed eight of 11 passes for 104 yards.
Handley outgained Cleburne County 424-98, with 309 yards coming on the ground, while improving to 4-0, including 2-0 in region play.
Cleburne County (2-3, 1-2) paid tribute to Handley’s Nate Pike with a sign calling for prayers. Pike, a junior linebacker, suffered a stroke in Handley’s victory over Munford two weeks ago and is undergoing treatment for aplastic anemia.