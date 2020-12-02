Prep football: Meadows hopes to help Handley turn could’ve-beens into a championship

There’s one thing scarier than Tae Meadows’ rushing output during Handley’s playoff run.
To think, what could’ve been the past two years, if injuries hadn’t stopped Meadows and graduated standout Devontae Houston from playing in the same backfield?
Handley might just be playing for its second or third state title in a row Friday.
As it is, the Tigers (11-1) will play Gordo (13-1) on Friday at 10 a.m. in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Class 4A final, seeking Handley’s third state title and first since 2016.
Current Handley stars like Meadows, who just received a scholarship offer from Tennessee, and Tennessee commit Dylan Brooks, a defensive end/linebacker hybrid, were managers for that 2016 team. Meadows’ brother, Malik, played on that 2016 team.
“We were coming home, and one of the coaches said, ‘You guys have to get us back here,’” Meadows said.
He’s done his best.
Headed into Friday’s game, Meadows has 1,730 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. That includes nearly 500 yards with eight touchdowns in the Tigers’ last two games, playoff victories over Bibb County and American Christian.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association made Meadows the headliner in its weekly prep-football spotlight after he averaged 12.3 yards a carry in a 258-yard performance against Bibb County. He backed up that performance with 224 yards and four scores against ACA.
There was a moment when he and Houston, who made all-state with more than 2,400 yards a year ago, shared a backfield … sort of. Meadows was the tailback and Houston the H-back two years ago.
“Houston had a little more straight-ahead speed, but Meadows was more physical,” Handley coach Larry Strain.
Stars aligned for Meadows and Houston to share a backfield in 2018 and 2019 … until they didn’t. Both went down with injuries in a game against Elmore County in 2018.
Houston returned to action after a couple of weeks. Meadows started a long, winding road back that robbed him of a season-and-a-half.
Meadows suffered a torn medial collateral ligament. It should’ve healed in plenty of time for him to play in 2019, but the ligament never completely grew back together.
The prognosis was surgery and missing the 2019 season.
“I cried,” Meadows said.
Strain, no doubt, wanted to. What a one-two punch Meadows and Houston could’ve been.
Who knows what prospects that combination could have actualized? Handley lost in the first round of the 2018 playoffs and second round in 2019.
Meadows, now a junior, just wanted to play again. He also had to learn to trust his knee again, and that came in preseason.
“In August, I got a hit on my knee, and it was good,” he said. “I was ready to go.”
Meadows just had to go on without Houston, who took his talents to the University of Connecticut. Meadows provides the running game that pairs with a defense holding opponents to 89.3 rushing yards a game to form a championship-caliber combination.
“Hopefully, we can bring it home,” Meadows said.