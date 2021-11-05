Prep football: McCants accounts for five touchdowns in Saks win

SAKS — Jalen McCants should trade in his No. 6 Saks High School football jersey for one with an “S” on the front.
The senior wide receiver and defensive back was Superman in Friday night’s 46-43 Class 3A first-round playoff win over Plainview.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder scored five touchdowns, three on passes from senior quarterback Sean Parnell, and helped force a game-saving fumble at the goal line with time running out in the fourth quarter.
“We know who the MVP of this game was,” Planview coach Nick Ledbetter deadpanned.
Saks improved to 10-1. Plainview ended the season 7-4.
What to know
—McCants caught a 38-yard desperation heave from Parnell with 14 seconds left in the first half. Plainview led 29-24 at halftime. “I just threw it up and wasn’t sure anyone would catch it. He jumped up and caught it in the end zone,” Parnell said.
—With 2:32 left in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were backed up on their own 12 yard line. Parnell threw a short pass to McCants just over the line of scrimmage. The receiver bobbed-and-weaved through the Plainview defense, then sprinted down the Saks sidelines for an 88-yard TD, putting the Wildcats ahead 46-43 with 2:32 left. “Just a beautiful run,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “It turned what looked like a short gain into the game-winning touchdown.”
—McCants was far from finished. After Plainview’s Andrew Hall caught passes of 20 and 25 yards, the Bears had the ball at the 8-yard line with 40 seconds remaining. Hall took a first-down handoff and seemed destined to score until he ran into McCants and senior linebacker Joshua Prothro. They forced a fumble at the half-yard line, recovered by senior defensive back Shon Elston. It was Plainview’s only turnover of the game. “They’re not beating me in my house,” McCants shouted as he ran off the field. “I was thinking to myself, he’s not going to score. Not in my house.”
Who said
—McCants on whether it was the best game he’s ever played: “It’s among the top ones.”
—Miller on McCants’ will to win: “He did some things out there that big-time players do, and he’s a big-time player.”
— Elston on seeing the ball on the ground, near the goal line: “Coach said we needed a stop. I saw the ball pop out and knew I had to get it for us to win.”
—Parnell on his own fumble with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter and Saks trailing 43-40: “It made me sick to my stomach. I felt like throwing up. I still feel like throwing up.”
—Ledbetter on a season plagued by five ACL injuries and seven broken bones: “We put the ball on the ground 16 times this season. A lot that happened because our key running backs were banged up and missed playing time this season.”
Next up
—Saks, the No. 1-seeded team from Region 5, will play Oakman (10-2) at home in the second round next Friday. Oakman routed Colbert Heights 36-7. Oakman is the No. 2 seed from Region 6. Plainview, meanwhile, returns to Rainville to think about next season.