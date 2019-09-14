ALEXANDRIA — Nate McCallum rushed for 167 yards, and Ronnie Royal added 108 as Alexandria beat Boaz 34-14 in 5A, Region 6 play.
Alexandria improved to 2-0, 1-0 region headed into next week’s region game at Crossville.
McCallum had touchdown runs 29, six and six yards. He also added a conversion run.
“Nate McCallum had a big night and was a monster running the ball,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “Ronnie Royal made big plays on offense and defense.”
Royal’s night included a 65-yard touchdown run. He also had four tackles, one for loss, and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.
Alexandria trailed 14-13 at halftime but scored 21 third-quarter points to take control.