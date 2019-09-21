CROSSVILLE — Nate McCallum rushed for 206 yards on just seven carries, and Alexandria rolled on the road 54-0 over Crossville in 5A, Region 6 play.
McCallum’s night included touchdown runs of 81 and 60 yards, and Alexandria improved to 3-0, including 2-0 in Region 6, heading into next week’s non-region home game with Cleburne County.
Alexandria rushed for 404 yards, including touchdown runs of 26 and 19 yards on Antonio Ross’s two runs.
Donavao Lomax Young rushed for a 32-yard score, Nicholas Merriweather a 52-yarder and 12 a 7-yarder. Javais McGhee threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Barnes.
Alexandria led 41-0 at halftime and 54-0 after the third quarter.