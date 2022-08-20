Prep football: McAdory turns to run, tops Oxford

OXFORD — After opening the 2020 and 2021 football seasons with perennial state powerhouse Thompson, the Oxford High Yellow Jackets seemed to catch a break this season with McAdory coming to Lamar Stadium.
McAdory was kicking off its second season under coach Aryvia Holmes on Friday. The former star wide receiver for Samford University led his Yellow Jackets to seven wins last season, rebuilding the once-proud program in McCalla, a Birmingham suburb.
“Coach likes to pass,” McAdory junior quarterback Jacob Clopton said of Holmes. “He would like to pass it 30 times a game.”
A 30-minute rain shower changed McAdory’s game plan as it cruised to a 34-21 victory.
“We relied more on the run more than I thought we could,” Holmes said.
McAdory jumped to a 21-7 halftime lead behind touchdown runs by senior running back Roberick Thomas and Clopton and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Clopton to senior Chris Merritt. Clopton dropped a perfect strike over Merritt’s left shoulder and into his hands as the 5-foot-6 receiver sprinted into the corner of the end zone.
“It’s hard to lose any game, whether it’s the opener on the last one of the season,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said.
The loss was competitive, unlike the 56-34 and 55-0 smackdowns Thompson administered in 2020 and 2021.
McAdory had to keep the ball on the ground Friday night after rain soaked the field in the second quarter. McAdory’s running backs and quarterbacks rushed for 259 yards. Clopton passed for only 99 yards.
Trying to be careful with the wet football, Thomas and senior Peyton Ryans carried more times than they expected, and they were more than ready.
“It’s a luxury when you have two good running backs like Roberick and Peyton,” Holmes said.
—Oxford quarterback Mason Mims made his first start. The sophomore threw three touchdown passes, including a 40-yarder late in the fourth quarter to Judd Seyer. Mims completed 13 of 26 passes and was intercepted twice.
—Penalties and mistakes hurt Oxford in the first quarter, and the team fell behind 14-0 less than five minutes into the game. A personal-foul penalty after a punt led to McAdory’s first TD. On its second possession, Oxford was assessed a 15-yard penalty for holding on the kickoff. With their backs to the goal line, Mims threw an interception deep in his own territory. McAdory took over at the Oxford 25 and scored five plays later, taking a two-TD lead.
—Oxford had two chances to score just before halftime after recovering fumbles. The offense came up empty.
—Oxford’s Jaydon Thomas ran the ball 17 times for 67 yards. Wide receiver Nick Richardson had five receptions for 68 yards and two TDs.
—Adams on Oxford’s effort: “We played hard. We didn’t play well in stretches, but we played hard. We’ll bounce back and play better next week, I’m sure.”
—Mims on his first start: “I came in prepared. I think I got better as the game went on. On a scale of one to 10, I would rate myself as a three or four in this game.”
—Clopton on his offense: “If it had not rained, I’m sure there would have been more points on the board.
—Holmes on coming to Oxford and succeeding: “I told the team it was going to be hard to come in here and win. They have tremendous tradition here as a former state champion. I am happy for our kids.”
—Oxford plays at Huntsville on Friday night. The game will be the season opener for the Panthers. McAdory goes on the road to play Pinson Valley (1-0), which defeated Florence 27-17 Friday.
James Bennett is Executive Editor. Contact him at 256-235-3540 or jbennett@annistonstar.com.