Prep football: Longtime Ohatchee assistant Jennings to take over as White Plains' head coach

Blake Jennings

The ALFCA named Ohatchee's Blake Jennings its Class 2A assistant coach of the year.

After 12 years as an assistant football coach at Ohatchee, Blake Jennings will get an opportunity to lead a team of his own.

Jennings, who most recently served as Ohatchee’s defensive coordinator, is set to take over as head coach at nearby White Plains High School.