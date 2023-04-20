Prep football: Longtime Ohatchee assistant Jennings to take over as White Plains' head coach

After 12 years as an assistant football coach at Ohatchee, Blake Jennings will get an opportunity to lead a team of his own.
Jennings, who most recently served as Ohatchee’s defensive coordinator, is set to take over as head coach at nearby White Plains High School.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but with challenge comes an opportunity, and I guess that’s what I’m most excited about,” Jennings said.
White Plains, which has not had a winning season since 2003, was last coached by Chandler Tyree, who resigned from his position as head coach in January.
“I was able to work around a lot of good coaches there and be around a lot of good kids,” Jennings said. “Culture change is just basically hard work and making kids do things the right way. When kids see you care about them and you love on them, that’s what it means to change the culture.”
Jennings, who started at Ohatchee in 2011, is no stranger to being a part of a culture change at a football program.
From 2016 to 2020, Ohatchee won two region titles and went 52-9 after not having a winning season since 2003.
Jennings said that his plan to spark a culture change at White Plains will start in the weight room.
“Build a culture in that weight room and the things you learn in that weight room, it’s going to transfer to that field,” Jennings said. “That’s something that’s happened at Ohatchee for the past 10 years.”
After Ohatchee’s 2019 season, where the team went 10-0 in the regular season and clinched the Class 2A, Region 6 title, Jennings was honored as the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 2A assistant coach of the year.
Jennings said that along with being able to stay in the Calhoun County school system, which he said he liked being a part of, he said it simply felt like the “right opportunity at the right time.”
“It’s a good place, you always hear good things about White Plains,” Jennings said. “That’s what I’m excited about.”
As an Alexandria graduate, Jennings said that he’s always been familiar with the community surrounding White Plains, saying that he’s excited to experience the community support that surrounds the program.
“Being a coach at Ohatchee, we had to coach against White Plains a good bit, and just seeing their community and their support, you see a lot of support for that community from the parents there,” Jennings said. “That was one thing that was very appealing to the job for sure.”
As Jennings looks to begin his first head coaching job with a visit at the school on Monday, he said that he knows how much it means to be a head football coach in both Calhoun County and to the community at White Plains.
“As you get older, you will want more leadership roles, and that is something that I've always aspired to, is leadership roles,” Jennings said. “This is one of the biggest leadership roles that you can take as a teacher and stuff and that's what excites me is just being able to lead these boys and turn these boys into the fine young men down the road.”