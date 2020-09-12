You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: List of this week's high school football scores

Weaver PV sights

The game officials chat with Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix before the Pleasant Valley at Weaver AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

High school scores, including Thursday and Friday scores:

Class 7A

Auburn 42, Dothan 13

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18

Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25

Enterprise 52, Davidson 13

Fairhope 37, Foley 10

Florence 68, Albertville 0

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa County 18

Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0

Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13

Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28

Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3

Sparkman 28, Grissom 14

Theodore 21, Daphne 20 (OT)

Thompson 48, Spain Park 35

Class 6A

Athens 22, Hazel Green 0

Blount 26, Citronelle 0

Briarwood Christian 43, Woodlawn 0

Calera 24, Chilton County 21

Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14

Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 6

Fort Payne 38, Springville 14

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Helena 48, Benjamin Russell 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34, Wetumpka 30

Homewood 24, Chelsea 3

Hueytown 62, Brookwood 0

Jackson-Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0

McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Gulf Shores 0

Mountain Brook 28, Huffman 7

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6

Opelika 28, Eufaula 21

Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0

Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25

Pell City 14, Talladega 0

Pinson Valley 33, Minor 28

Saraland 1, Baldwin County 0, forfeit

Scottsboro 7, Arab 3

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0

Valley 1, Russell County 0, forfeit

Class 5A

Alexandria 38, St. Clair County 0

Beauregard 12, Holtville 9

Boaz 28, West Point 25

Carroll 21, Rehobeth 14

Center Point 44, Lincoln 24

Central, Clay County 55. Elmore County 6

Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8

East Limestone 43, Mae Jemison 15

Fairfield 34, Carver-Birmingham 20

Fairview 48, Douglas 12

Faith Academy 50, LeFlore 6

Greenville 18, Headland 6

Guntersville 49, Crossville 7

Hayden 27, Corner 20

John Carroll Catholic 13, Cordova 12

Lawrence County 41, Ardmore 21

Leeds 55, Moody 20

Marbury 18, Jemison 13

Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18

Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0

Ramsay 1, Parker 0, forfeit

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Satsuma 22, Elberta 21

Selma 12, Shelby County 10

St. Paul’s Episcopal 34, UMS-Wright 32

Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21

Class 4A

Alabama Christian 35, B.T. Washington 6

Bibb County 37, Montevallo 7

Cherokee County 43, Anniston 27

Dale County 28, Geneva 22

Dallas County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Dora 37, Hanceville 6

Etowah 39, Fultondale 22

Fayette County 36, Curry 22

Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24

Gordo 27, Northside 13

Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14

Jackson 34, Vigor 14

Jacksonville 46, White Plains 24

Madison Academy 47, Westminster Christian 7

Madison County 37, St. John Paul Catholic II 9

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 9

Munford 31, Cleburne County 0

New Hope 20, Randolph 9

North Jackson 1, DAR 0, forfeit

Oneonta 23, Ashville 0

Priceville 42, Brooks 35

Rogers 27, Wilson 22

Saint James 38, Bullock County 14

Straughn 19, Ashford 0

West Blocton 54, Holt 30

West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20

Williamson 20, St. Michael Catholic 19

Class 3A

Bayside Academy 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21 (OT)

Childersburg 53, Goshen 12

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert Heights 52, Elkmont 24

Collinsville 1, Brindlee Mountain 0, forfeit

Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill Christian 8

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20 (note, Coach Paul Benefield recorded his 300th career win – record now 300-53)

Geraldine 36, Sardis 19

Hale County 43, Prattville Christian 20

J.B. Pennington 56, Holly Pond 8

Lauderdale County 48, Danville 6

Montgomery Academy 1, Southside-Selma 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 35, Reeltown 20

New Brockton 47, Daleville 8

Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0

Opp 35, Houston Academy 0

Piedmont 54, Glencoe 0

Pike County 60, Dadeville 14

Plainview 53, Asbury 0

Pleasant Valley 56, Weaver 8

Slocomb 44, Providence Christian 14

Susan Moore 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Thomasville 44, Monroe County 14

Trinity Presbyterian 50, Beulah 7

T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6

Vinemont 36, Carbon Hill 0

Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0

Wicksburg 1, Northside Methodist 0, forfeit

Class 2A

Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 0

Addison 33, Midfield 8

Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20

B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19

Clarke County 34, Orange Beach 7

Cleveland 44, West End 13

Colbert County 42, Sheffield 26

Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7

Falkville 53, Pisgah 14

Geneva County 54, Ariton 41

G.W. Long 42, Houston County 21

Highland Home 42, Central Coosa 0

Isabella 40, Thorsby 8

Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4

Leroy 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Leroy 39, Greensboro 20, replacement game non counter

Lexington 55, Tharptown 0

Luverne 41, Millry 33, replacement game non counter

Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24

North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13

Randolph County 42, Ranburne 27

Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7

Spring Garden 1, Locust Fork 0, forfeit

St. Luke’s Episcopal 34, J.U. Blacksher 14

Tanner 1, Ider 0, forfeit

Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32

Westbrook Christian 24, Southeastern 14

Winston County 40, Lamar County 33

Class 1A

Autaugaville 36, Verbena 8

Berry 26, Hubbertville 0

Brantley 61, McKenzie 2

Brilliant 15, Lynn 6

Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Christian 12

Central-Hayneville 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit

Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8

Florala 42, Georgiana 14

Gaylesvlle 48, Coosa Christian 28

Keith 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Kinston 21, Red Level 19

Linden 1, Ellwood Christian 0, forfeit

Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14

Marengo 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

McIntosh 30, Washington County 8

Millry 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Notasulga 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Pickens County 50, Marion County 8

Ragland 7, Woodland 6

R.A. Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24

Samson 12, Pleasant Home 7

Shoals Christian 40, Cherokee 6

South Lamar 30, Meek 16

Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6

Valley Head 56, Woodville 6

Wadley 14, Victory Christian 12

Waterloo 19, Phillips 14

Winterboro 42, Donoho 13

Tags

Loading...
Loading...