 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Lincoln scores early, but Southside scores often

Lincoln-Southside action BC_12.jpg

Southside's wide receiver Cody Roberts and Lincoln's Camare Hampton fight over a pass in the first half. The pass was incomplete.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

GADSDEN — The Lincoln Golden Bears suffered their first setback of the season with a 45-7 loss at Southside on Friday.

Lincoln scored the first points, but Southside scored every one after that.