Prep football: Lincoln scores early, but Southside scores often

GADSDEN — The Lincoln Golden Bears suffered their first setback of the season with a 45-7 loss at Southside on Friday.
Lincoln scored the first points, but Southside scored every one after that.
It was the Class 5A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Both are 2-1.
“I thought it was a great opening drive,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “We marched it down, had about a 12-, 14-play drive. Defensively, we had a stop after they tried to run a fake punt. Everything was working. (Southside) then took it up a notch and we didn’t.
"The second quarter they took it to us. I thought we played decent coming out of the third quarter, holding them to a field goal and a late touchdown. Offensively, we didn’t do much. We’ll go back to the drawing board, we have to fix it, and we better fix it quickly, otherwise we’re going to get some results like we had tonight.”
The opening drive was promising for the Golden Bears as they drove it down the field to gain an early 7-0 advantage over the Panthers behind a 2-yard sneak play by junior quarterback Monty Weed. After junior linebacker Jalen Turner stopped a fake punt attempt by Southside, it seemed that Lincoln had the momentum entering the second period.
Southside’s defense forced the Golden Bears to punt in Lincoln’s ensuing possession. The punt was a short one, and the Panthers capitalized on the short field position as junior running back Mason Teague scored on his first of two rushing touchdowns. The extra point by Abdullah Allabassi knotted the game 7-7.
Southside’s defense continued to force Lincoln into long yardage situations as the game wore on. Offensively, Southside’s rushing attack also picked up as the game continued. Teague’s second touchdown came with 6:08 remaining in the second quarter. Junior quarterback, Gauge Nesmith, scored his first of three rushing touchdowns with 42.7 seconds remaining in the opening half.
Koal Garrett returned the opening kick of the second half down to the Lincoln 30, but a Southside block-in-the-back penalty put the Panthers on the Lincoln 45. This was plenty good enough field position for the Panthers as they scored on a 32-yard field goal from Allabassi. With 1:58 on the clock in the third, Nesmith connected with senior wide receiver Cody Roberts on a 25-yard touchdown pass to increase Southside’s lead to 31-7.
Nesmith scored his second rushing touchdown on a seven-yard scramble with 8:01 left in the fourth quarter. The score put the Panthers up 38-7. The final score of the game came with 3:44 remaining in regulation when Nesmith snuck in the end zone from 5 yards out.
What to know
—Weed and junior Bryton Ursey split time at quarterback for the Golden Bears. Weed got the start and Ursey entered with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter. Weed rushed for 46 yards and completed two passes for 44 yards. Ursey rushed for 38 yards and completed one pass for 5 yards.
—Southside’s rushing attack accounted for 334 total yards and five of its six touchdowns. Teague led the attack with 163 yards himself.
—Allabassi knocked in all six of his extra point attempts for the Panthers as well as hit the 32-yard field goal in the third quarter. He was also able to kick for a touchback on seven of his eight kickoffs in the game.
—In the first quarter, Lincoln defensive linemen Quay Elston and Braxton Harmon got to Nesmith for a sack and forced fumble which Southside recovered. The play forced third-and-17. Nesmith threw for an incompletion on the next play. On the fourth-down play had Nesmith set to punt, but it was a designed fake. Turner then made the stop for the Golden Bears to force a turnover on downs.
Who said
—Zedaker on the game: “We were outworked, we were out coached, we were out hit. We had enough missed tackles to probably last for two seasons. Hats off to (Southside), I can’t take any credit away from them.”
—Zedaker on being ready: “It didn’t seem like we were really ready to play after the first quarter and that’s on me. It’s my job to get it right, so we have to go back to the drawing board and do a little soul searching. Knowing these kids, their character, and what they believe in, we’ll put a game plan together and they’ll execute and we’ll come back stronger next week.”
Next up
—Lincoln (2-1, 0-1) hosts the Alexandria Valley Cubs (0-2, 0-1). Southside (2-1, 1-0) travels to Springville (0-3, 0-1).