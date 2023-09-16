 Skip to main content
Prep football: Lincoln edges Alexandria late

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

ALEXANDRIA — Lincoln scored 15 points in 22 seconds of playing time late in the fourth quarter Friday at Lou Scales Stadium and claimed a 24-17 Class 5A, Region 6 win over Alexandria.

The Valley Cubs scored on a 19-yard run by reserve running back M.J. Morris with 11:02 to play and the second of kicker Cleat Forrest’s two extra points put the Cubs on top 17-9 with 11:22 to play.

