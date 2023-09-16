Prep football: Lincoln edges Alexandria late

ALEXANDRIA — Lincoln scored 15 points in 22 seconds of playing time late in the fourth quarter Friday at Lou Scales Stadium and claimed a 24-17 Class 5A, Region 6 win over Alexandria.
The Valley Cubs scored on a 19-yard run by reserve running back M.J. Morris with 11:02 to play and the second of kicker Cleat Forrest’s two extra points put the Cubs on top 17-9 with 11:22 to play.
Five minutes later, Lincoln turned the ball over on downs at the Alexandria 15-yard line when the Cubs swarmed running back Landon Waller for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-inches. Eighth-grade running back Morris ran for gains of 26 and 24 yards on the first two snaps of the ensuing possession, but on the drive’s third play Morris lost the ball after a 5-yard gain and momentum shifted to the Golden Bears.
Lincoln converted third-and-6 to a first down with a 25-yard pass from quarterback Monty Weed to Brandon Estelle. The next play was a short pass from Weed to Estelle in the right flat and Estelle took the ball down the Lincoln sideline for a 41-yard touchdown. Alexandria’s defense, which had 3 successful goal-line stands earlier, couldn’t keep running back Landon Waller out of the end zone on a two-point conversion run that knotted the score at 17-17 with 3:37 to play.
Starting from their 17 after a chop block penalty negated a 40-yard kickoff return by Morris, the Cubs tried to run a toss sweep to Morris. A defender reached Morris before he had a chance to secure the ball Estelle emerged with the football in hand. The next snap produced a 16-yard touchdown run by Weed with 3:15 showing on the clock. Mason Hill’s extra point completed the scoring.
“We had to calm our kids down. It got chippy in the third quarter. I think we settled down and just realized, ‘Hey, let’s do what we do and execute it and if we do, we’re going to get some yards,’” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said.
—Morris finished the game with 28 carries for 191 yards and didn’t enter the game on offense until starting running back Elijah Hunter limped off the field with about six minutes to play in the second quarter.
—Lincoln took a 6-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter when linebacker Tyshawn Beck returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.
—The score remained 6-0 until Valley Cubs freshman quarterback Cole Wheeler rolled to his left, threw across his body and completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end DaMarkus Williams in the back of the end zone with 36.6 left in the first half. The extra point by Forrest put Alexandria up 7-6 at the half.
—Forrest kicked a 46-yard field goal that split the uprights and easily cleared the crossbar with 7:03 to go in the third. Lincoln’s next play was a 40-yard pass from Weed to Andrew Baker which led to a 32-yard field goal by Hill.
—Alexandria added to its 10-9 lead on a 19-yard scoring run by Morris with 11:22 to play.
—Weed was 9 of 13 passing for 142 yards. Estelle had five catches for 80 yards. Waller ran 16 times for 85 yards and Weed gained 46 yards on 10 tries.
—Hunter rushed 11 times for 53 yards before his injury. J.J. Beason gained 67 yards on seven carries for the Cubs.
—Zedaker on Weed, Estelle and Waller: “Stepping up by big-time playes.”
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on the loss: “It’s just disheartening for me because I wanted these guys to win. They played well enough to win tonight. I hate it that we didn’t get the win for them.”
—Alexandria (0-4, 0-2) continues Class 5A, Region 6 play Friday at Springville. Lincoln (3-1, 1-1) travels to Moody for a Region 6 game.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.