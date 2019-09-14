WEAVER — A lightning delay stopped action for 50 minutes in Pleasant Valley's 59-13 win over Weaver Friday night, and the Raiders used the opportunity to create some electricity of their own.
Heading into the delay with 9:31 in the second quarter, Weaver had just scored to cut the Pleasant Valley lead to 13-6, and the Bearcats even outgained the Raiders 117 to 114 on offense before the unexpected break.
After the delay? It was lightning-quick strikes from Pleasant Valley. The Raiders put up 28 points in what remained of the first half to take a commanding 41-6 lead.
An East touchdown opened it up. Then a 41-yard sprint from Jake Upton on a double handoff. Add in a partial block on a punt from Tekoma Crump and a sack-fumble from Dalton Page, and short fields allowed two more scores for the Raiders.
“We wish we could have gotten back out here,” Pleasant Valley running back Colton East said of the delay. “We were just getting tight in there. We talked about our mistakes that we had in the first quarter, and we came back out and got it done.”
During the delay, Pleasant Valley head coach Jonathan Nix never stopped coaching.
“It was cabin fever. You hear, ‘How long is it going to take?’” Nix said. “We used our time and split up in some groups and did a lot of coaching, too. Our kids were really open to that and trying to go fix it.”
The Raiders didn’t slow down after halftime either, racking up 59 points as Weaver managed another score to get to 13.
What to know
— East piled up the yards so Brody Phillips could get into the end zone. East racked up 220 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown of his own, but two long runs set up Phillips touchdowns. Phillips scored three rushing touchdowns overall, and added a 17-yard scoring pass to Colby Nelson on his only pass attempt of the night.
—Weaver got on the board with two 1-yard touchdowns, one each from Taylor Thompson and Isaiah Woods.
—The Bearcats got two more potential touchdowns called back because of holding penalties. Weaver had 13 penalties for 105 yards.
Who said
—Nix on winning over Weaver: “Every week is a big week in this region. The last two years, Weaver has kind of been our thorn. If we get a win either year, we’re in the playoffs. Our seniors talked about that this week as something they had to take care of.”
—Nix on East: “I think he hit the hole with a lot more burst this week. Credit the linemen too, they gave him a lot of holes tonight.”
Next up
—Pleasant Valley (2-1) continues Class 3A Region 6 play next Friday, when the Raiders return home to play Saks. Weaver (0-3) sticks in the region too, traveling to Piedmont to face 3A’s second-ranked team.