Prep football: Lewis shows out to give Jackson his first Anniston win

ANNISTON — Anniston entered into the season with plenty of new — new head coach, new quarterback, and even new maroon uniforms.
However, a familiar face stole the show for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Jayden Lewis accounted for four of Anniston’s five scores in the Bulldogs’ 32-22 win over Wellborn.
Only one of Lewis’s touchdowns came on offense, with two on kick returns and one pick-six. After both teams traded punts throughout the first quarter, it was Lewis who took a Wellborn punt nearly 70 yards to the end zone. Wellborn quickly bounced back after Carlos Hubbard’s kickoff return made it inside the red zone.
Wellborn grabbed its first lead of the game 16-8 after Jabari Williams rushed down the field 49 yards for his second score of the half, accounting for more than 70 yards rushing before the break. The underdog Panthers had gained momentum and were on the verge of the end zone once again when Lewis reemerged.
The four-star cornerback intercepted an off-target pass over the middle and twisted through Wellborn tacklers for a 90-yard pick-six with just seconds left in the half to tie the game.
To the pleasure of Bulldog fans, the tie score didn’t last long as Lewis took the second half’s opening kickoff all the way to the house. As Anniston’s new offensive system sputtered at times early in the game, Lewis’s athleticism kept Anniston on the scoreboard.
Once quarterback Gavin Doss and the new-look offense found their groove, they were able to move the ball successfully and put the game out of reach. Anniston’s defensive line aided quarterback Doss with good field position for most of the second half.
When asked what changed defensively in the second half, lineman Greg Fegans, said, “We just let adversity set in, and then we came out and played physical, violent football.”
Jayden Lewis’s final gem of the night came in the fourth quarter, as he took a Gavin Doss screen pass 29 yards in for the final score of the game.
When asked about his star player, new Anniston head coach Rico Jackson said, “Man, it’s unbelievable. He really put us on his shoulders tonight.”
For Wellborn, it was their third straight opening loss to Anniston. However, the previous two meetings saw Anniston’s average margin of victory at 32 points. Tonight’s close defeat is a positive sign for Coach Jeff Smith’s team as they look to make a fifth straight appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.
In order for Wellborn to do so, they will need the leadership of new quarterback Noah Screws. He finished Friday’s game with 76 total yards including a late 43 yard touchdown throw to Brennan Talley.
“I think he’s doing great,” Ethan Carroll said. “He’s a good leader. He leads by his actions.”
—Jackson won his first game at the helm for the Bulldogs.
—Wellborn’s Jabari Williams finished the game with 11 carries for 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He struggled with calf cramping throughout the second half.
—Anniston’s Gavin Doss went 5-for-11 for 73 yards and the touchdown to Lewis. He also added 30 yards and another score on the ground.
—Anniston’s Jackson on game: “Happy to get the win, but we have a lot of mistakes to correct.”
—Wellborn’s Carroll on second half: “I think we had a great first half. I think we thought we had it in the bag, but they came out twice as hard as we did.”
—Anniston (1-0) will travel to Andalusia for a non-region matchup next Friday. Wellborn (0-1) will return home next week for a matchup with former region foe, Ohatchee.