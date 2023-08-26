 Skip to main content
Prep football: Lewis shows out to give Jackson his first Anniston win

Anniston's Jayden Lewis takes a first quarter punt for a touchdown against Wellborn on Friday at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — Anniston entered into the season with plenty of new — new head coach, new quarterback, and even new maroon uniforms.

However, a familiar face stole the show for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Jayden Lewis accounted for four of Anniston’s five scores in the Bulldogs’ 32-22 win over Wellborn.