Prep football: Left-handed Wilson ready to lead Bulldogs

Cole Wilson

Piedmont quarterback Cole Wilson throws a pass against Anniston in the FCA 7-on-7 tournament at McClellan soccer fields.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — While left-handed athletes are in the minority, finding a left-handed quarterback is one of the more rare sights in sports.

Luckily for the Piedmont Bulldogs, their southpaw signal caller has shown plenty of success during the team’s summer schedule.

