Prep football: Left-handed Wilson ready to lead Bulldogs

PIEDMONT — While left-handed athletes are in the minority, finding a left-handed quarterback is one of the more rare sights in sports.
Luckily for the Piedmont Bulldogs, their southpaw signal caller has shown plenty of success during the team’s summer schedule.
Left-handed quarterback Cole Wilson is set to take the reins of Piedmont’s offense this fall after a summer of offseason workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments with the Bulldogs.
“I think we did pretty good,” Wilson said after pool play of Saturday’s 7-on-7 tournament. “We executed really well. We had some slip ups, but we made adjustments and we fixed what we messed up or what we did wrong.”
Wilson said that along with the value of getting reps in with his teammates, the summer has given him and his receivers a chance to adjust to the left-handed playbook.
He added that it’s especially helped his connection with receiver Ish Bethel.
“It definitely helps me and Ish for sure,” Wilson said. “We've grown up playing, he got used to Jack last year so he's trying to get used back to the left hand spin. Everybody's got to get used to it.”
While it’s taken some getting used to, Wilson said that being a lefty isn’t as different as many would expect, with the most noticeable difference being the ball spinning differently.
He also said that he enjoys watching fellow southpaws Steve Young and Tua Tagovailoa and their approach to leading an offense.
“It's different because you don't see it much,” Wilson said. “There's not much to it, just the ball spins a little bit different.”
Wilson said that he’s been happy with the work he’s seen from Piedmont’s receivers, having high praise for sophomore Rollie Pinto’s summer.
“Rollie Pinto’s definitely standing out, he’s young and going into his sophomore year,” Wilson said. “He's gonna be a great player, he has a great mindset and works hard. Ish is a great player, Mohan, Jaylen all of them. They're all great.”
Piedmont coach Jonathan Miller said that with the level of talent Piedmont has among its receivers, Wilson will find success the more he distributes the ball across the field.
“He's improving, learning,” Miller said. “The thing he's got to understand, I've said this before he's got weapons around him, we’ve just got to make sure that we don't try to do too much at that position or any other position. Really just distribute the ball and do the things he's capable of, which he's a guy who can make every throw. We’ve just got to take what the defense gives us and we'll be okay.”
As Wilson looks to take the reins from Jack Hayes, who he said was like a ‘big brother,’ he said he’s ready to continue the strong reputation left for him with Piedmont’s offense.
“I learned a lot from Jack, Jack was a great player, like a big brother to me,” Wilson said. “Props to him for all the stuff he's done here. He's helped me get to the point I am, I just want to carry on the legacy.”
