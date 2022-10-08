Prep football: Leeds holds Alexandria to 7 points in win

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria clinched a playoff berth with last week’s win over St. Clair County. Friday night’s home game against Leeds was an opportunity for each team to improve its playoff prospects.
Alexandria’s first four possessions produced a turnover on a fumble, a touchdown pass, a turnover on an interception and another interception turnover.
Leeds countered with a touchdown, a field goal, a second field goal and a second touchdown. The only time Leeds had the ball in the first half and didn’t score, the Greenwave took over with 8.1 seconds left in the half and took a knee.
In the second half, Alexandria had a third interception and a second lost fumble. The five turnovers made the eventual result, a 23-7 victory for Leeds, inevitable.
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said later that Leeds played a style similar to Alexandria teams before the arrival of the Valley Cubs’ spread offense, “play good defense and control the ball.”
—Leeds limited the Cubs to 99 yards rushing. Senior Antonio Ross, the heartbeat of Alexandria’s running attack, ran 21 times for 77 yards. His longest run from scrimmage covered 18 yards on the final play of the third quarter. Ross also caught one pass for an additional 5 yards.
—Alexandria trailed 10-0 before wide receiver T.K. Downie got behind the Leeds defense and quarterback Ty Barker lofted a perfect spiral that reached Downie in mid-stride. The play covered 35 yards and came with 25.8 seconds left to play in the first quarter. Cleat Forrest kicked the extra point.
—Downie caught three Barker passes for 46 yards in the first half. He added a 22-yard grab early in the third quarter but was injured on the play. Downie was unsteady on his feet as he walked off with assistance on each side. He spent some time in the Alexandria locker room and returned to sit on the sideline but did not return to the game. Ginn said Alexandria planned at halftime to utilize Downie’s speed and elusiveness in the second half.
—Ty Brown led Alexandria’s defense with nine tackles. Matthew McElroy had five stops. Ross, Levi Brewster and TeShawn Stanley each had four solo tackles and Stanley had an assist.
—Conner Nelson, who for much of the game was Leeds’ running quarterback, scored on runs of 4 yards and 20 yards. Kicker Jackson Arthur added field goals of 31 yards and 31 yards in the first half and 36 yards in the third quarter.
—Leeds coach Jerry Hood on his team’s philosophy: “We felt like we could run the football. That’s kind of what we’re known for. … That’s just kind of the way we are. We want to possess the ball and play great defense when we get out there. Unbelievable job of holding that team to seven (points). That’s a great job.”
—Ginn on Alexandria’s plan in the second half after Downie’s injury: “There wasn’t anybody else (with Downie’s skills).”
—Alexandria, now 3-2 in Class 5A, Region 6 and 3-4 overall, completes region play Friday at home against Southside. A win for the Cubs will make Alexandria the No. 3 team from Region 6. Leeds (7-0) plays at undefeated Moody in a game that will determine the Region 6 winner and runner-up.
