Prep football: Lee returns to lead JCA to title game

JACKSONVILLE — Noah Lee returned from a broken wrist just in time to lead Jacksonville Christian to a title-game shot.
Lee completed 19 of 32 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for three scores as the Thunder beat Tabernacle, from Gardendale, 46-32 in Friday’s eight-man Christian school playoff action.
JCA will play Russell in next week’s final. Russell handed JCA its only loss this season.
Travis Barnhill had 10 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown Friday. Braxton Brown added three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown.
Hunter Brown had 18 carries for 90 yards.
The game was tied 12-12 at halftime. JCA took command when Lee scrambled on a busted screen and found Barnhill, the original target. Barnhill used Brown’s block to go 67 yards for a touchdown.
Ethan Fair sealed it with an interception with 17 seconds left.