Prep football: Lee returns to lead JCA to title game

Kirsten Fiscus

JACKSONVILLE — Noah Lee returned from a broken wrist just in time to lead Jacksonville Christian to a title-game shot.

Lee completed 19 of 32 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for three scores as the Thunder beat Tabernacle, from Gardendale, 46-32 in Friday’s eight-man Christian school playoff action.