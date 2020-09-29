Prep football: Latest state rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 6-0; 276
2. Hoover; 6-0; 205
3. Auburn; 6-0; 185
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 158
5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 142
6. Fairhope; 3-1; 91
7. Daphne; 4-1; 75
8. Theodore; 4-1; 74
9. Austin; 4-1; 39
10. Prattville; 4-2; 38
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-1) 12, James Clemens (4-2) 11, Sparkman (3-2) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276
2. Saraland; 5-1; 190
3. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 181
4. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 164
5. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 128
6. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 102
7. Opelika; 3-2; 86
8. Blount; 4-2; 77
9. McGill-Toolen; 3-1; 58
10. Muscle Shoals; 4-1; 14
Others receiving votes: Northridge (6-0) 11, Cullman (5-1) 8, Pelham (5-1) 7, Briarwood (5-1) 6, Eufaula (4-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (10); 4-1; 227
2. St. Paul's (7); 5-0; 217
3. Ramsay (6); 5-0; 215
4. Clay Central; 5-1; 155
5. Guntersville; 5-0; 137
6. Alexandria; 5-0; 121
7. Pike Road; 6-0; 89
8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 70
9. Demopolis; 6-0; 41
10. UMS-Wright; 3-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 6, Sylacauga (4-1) 3, Greenville (4-1) 1, Leeds (5-1) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276
2. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 188
3. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 173
4. Gordo; 5-1; 158
5. Good Hope; 6-0; 137
6. Madison Co.; 5-1; 100
7. Jacksonville; 4-2; 92
8. Handley; 3-0; 64
9. Bibb Co.; 4-2; 37
10. Etowah; 3-2; 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (4-1) 15, Williamson (4-2) 14, West Limestone (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (5-1) 5, Jackson (4-2) 5, Northside (4-1) 5, Central-Florence (5-1) 3, Oneonta (3-1) 3, Priceville (4-1) 3, Vigor (2-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (22); 5-0; 273
2. Fyffe (1); 5-0; 209
3. Walter Wellborn; 5-0; 181
4. Flomaton; 5-0; 159
5. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 118
6. Ohatchee; 4-1; 111
7. T.R. Miller; 4-2; 86
8. Thomasville; 5-0; 80
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-2; 34
10. Opp; 5-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-1) 16, Bayside Aca. (5-1) 9, Reeltown (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (12); 5-0; 240
2. Mars Hill Bible (9); 4-1; 228
3. Red Bay (2); 4-0; 187
4. Leroy; 4-1; 158
5. G.W. Long; 4-0; 129
6. Lanett; 4-2; 114
7. North Sand Mountain; 5-0; 68
8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 55
9. Falkville; 5-0; 45
10. Clarke Co.; 4-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Geneva Co. (5-0) 22, Westbrook Chr. (5-0) 14, Colbert Co. (6-0) 7, Elba (4-2) 3, B.B. Comer (4-1) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 5-0; 276
2. Linden; 4-0; 207
3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180
4. Notasulga; 4-0; 148
5. Sweet Water; 2-2; 124
6. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 118
7. Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93
8. Millry; 5-0; 84
9. Florala; 5-0; 54
10. Valley Head; 5-1; 17
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (5-1) 8, Autaugaville (4-1) 1, Marengo (3-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23); 5-0; 276
2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203
3. Bessemer Aca.; 3-1; 185
4. Escambia Aca.; 4-1; 161
5. Jackson Aca.; 6-0; 127
6. Patrician; 4-1; 107
7. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-1; 105
8. Macon-East; 5-1; 41
9. Abbeville Chr.; 4-1; 31
10. Morgan Aca.; 4-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 12, Autauga Aca. (1-3) 9, Sparta (3-2) 8, Pickens Aca. (4-1) 5, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 3.