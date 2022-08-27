 Skip to main content
Prep football: Kyles' big night leads Handley past St. James

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

MONTGOMERY — Quarterback Cannon Kyles accounted for 324 total yards and four touchdowns, and Handley used a big third quarter to vault past St. James 48-35 in a showdown of ranked teams.

Handley (2-0) is Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. A season after going two rounds into the 4A playoffs, St. James (1-1) is No. 3 in 3A and rolled to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.