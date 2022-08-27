Prep football: Kyles' big night leads Handley past St. James

MONTGOMERY — Quarterback Cannon Kyles accounted for 324 total yards and four touchdowns, and Handley used a big third quarter to vault past St. James 48-35 in a showdown of ranked teams.
Handley (2-0) is Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. A season after going two rounds into the 4A playoffs, St. James (1-1) is No. 3 in 3A and rolled to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Handley took control with a 21-point third quarter, which included Jamarius Haynes touchdown runs of 3 and 62 yards and Kyles’ 82-yard touchdown pass to Devontae Higgins.
Kyles completed 9 of 17 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns … 37 and 82 yards to Higgins and 27 yards to Jamerqui Lewis.
Kyles also rushed for 119 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown run to bring the Tigers within 14-12 in the second quarter.
Lewis got Handley on the board with an 84-yard kickoff return at 1:02 of the first quarter.
Haynes rushed 14 times for 107 yards.