Quentin Knight scored five touchdowns as Clay Central zipped past Handley 40-21 on Friday night.
Knight scored on runs of 3, 44, 62, 46 and 36 yards for Clay Central (8-2). He rushed for 221 yards on only 13 carries.
Philip Ogles completed 4 of 5 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown on a 61-yard throw to Javon Wood. For the game, Wood finished with 97 receiving yards on two catches.
For Handley (6-4), Devontae Houston had 103 rushing yards on 31 carries with a touchdown. Evan Cofield completed 12 of 20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 10 times for 40 yards and another touchdown.
Dylan Brooks caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown on a 26-yard pass in the final quarter. Jamerqui caught four passes for 54 yards.
Brooks had five tackles, including three solo stops and two assists. C.J. Allen had six tackles on one solo and five assists.
Houston returned three kickoffs for 69 yards and punted three times for a 34.3-yard average.
Clay Central will host Sardis in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next week, while Handley will host West Blocton in its 4A playoff opener.