Prep football: Kite flies high as Anniston improves to 2-0

For the second straight week, when Anniston needed a big play, the Bulldogs turned to Alabama commit Antonio Kite.
And, for the second straight week, Kite delivered, leading the Bulldogs to a 22-9 win over shorthanded Jacksonville in the Class 4A, Region 4 opener for both teams.
Kite put the game away with a 40-yard catch and run midway through the fourth quarter. After breaking two tackles on his way to the end zone, he stopped to celebrate with some young Bulldogs along the fence in front of the scoreboard at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
It wasn’t Kite’s only highlight. His 43-yard catch from quarterback Kam Sandlin on the first drive of the game gave Anniston an early lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Kite finished the night with two catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
“To be honest, that’s what we expect from him,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “If you got a player like that, that’s committed to Alabama, you better use him. He came up big for us two times.”
Anniston’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak against Jacksonville. It marked the Bulldogs’ first win over the Golden Eagles since Oct. 21, 2011.
“It absolutely feels great. This is what we work for,” White said. “I’m going to enjoy this thing for the next 24 hours, then we’ll trade film, and get ready for the next opponent. You can’t get over-crazy about it, but man, I’m elated. The kids did what they had to do to win.”
What to know
—Sandlin completed 4 of 9 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kite. He added 62 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
—After playing sparingly in last week’s win over Ohatchee, sophomore Malachi Taylor led Anniston’s rushing attack against Jacksonville, finishing with 104 yards on 15 carries.
—Playing without starting quarterback Jim Ogle, the Golden Eagles used both Jae-Taj Morris and Jacoby Zackery in the Wildcat formation. Morris rushed for 10 yards on 13 carries and caught two passes from Zackery for 49 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury. Zackery finished the game with 25 rushing yards on 15 carries and completed three passes for 60 yards.
—Jacksonville got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter with a 47-yard field goal from Mason Terrell. Zackery scored the Golden Eagles’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:49 to play in the third quarter. The score was set up by a 33-yard reception from Morris.
Who said
—White on Taylor: “Trust me, he did excellent tonight.”
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on his team’s performance: “Listen, I’m proud of the way our guys played. I thought we fought all night long. We had a tough week. We had 22 out of practice Monday just from crud, nothing COVID-related, but just the crud. We caught that all week long and came out here a little short-manned in some areas, but I felt like we got better from last week to this week.”
Next up
—Anniston (3-0, 1-0 Class 4A, Region 4) travels to Cherokee County next week. Jacksonville (1-2, 0-1) hosts White Plains.