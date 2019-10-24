Spring Garden

Spring Garden's Ryley Kirk threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more against Ragland. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden clinched the Class 1A, Region 5 championship outright with a 34-0 home win over Ragland.

The Panthers are 8-1, including 6-0 in Region 5. They haven’t lost since falling 14-12 to Cedar Bluff in the season opener.

Against Ragland, Ryley Kirk ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of scoring passes to Cooper Austin. Andrew Bates returned an interception 3 yards for a touchdown, and Austin had a two-point conversion run.

Kirk threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin to give Spring Garden a 6-0 lead through one quarter. The Panthers tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter when Kirk ran 1 yard for a score and then threw 32 yards to Austin for another touchdown.

In the third period, Bates got his touchdown return, and Kirk rushed 14 yards for the night’s final touchdown.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...