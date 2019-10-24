SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden clinched the Class 1A, Region 5 championship outright with a 34-0 home win over Ragland.
The Panthers are 8-1, including 6-0 in Region 5. They haven’t lost since falling 14-12 to Cedar Bluff in the season opener.
Against Ragland, Ryley Kirk ran for two touchdowns and threw a pair of scoring passes to Cooper Austin. Andrew Bates returned an interception 3 yards for a touchdown, and Austin had a two-point conversion run.
Kirk threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin to give Spring Garden a 6-0 lead through one quarter. The Panthers tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter when Kirk ran 1 yard for a score and then threw 32 yards to Austin for another touchdown.
In the third period, Bates got his touchdown return, and Kirk rushed 14 yards for the night’s final touchdown.