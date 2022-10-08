 Skip to main content
Prep football: Jones, Noah score as Ohatchee gets its first win

Ohatchee Homecoming Sights BW 0005.JPG

Friday night sights at the Ohatchee vs. Hokes Bluff game. Ohatchee cheerleaders. Photo by Bill Wilson

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee got a reminder of what it felt like to lead a game early against Hokes Bluff on Friday.

It felt so good, the Indians went on to get that winning feeling again.