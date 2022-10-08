Prep football: Jones, Noah score as Ohatchee gets its first win

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee got a reminder of what it felt like to lead a game early against Hokes Bluff on Friday.
It felt so good, the Indians went on to get that winning feeling again.
Bryce Noah scored two touchdowns and Nate Jones another one, and Ohatchee downed Hokes Bluff 21-7 for the Indians’ first victory of the season.
At 1-7 overall and 1-4 in Class 3A, Region 4, Ohatchee clings to hopes of making its seventh playoff appearance in as many years.
“It’s tough, when you have loss after loss, and you try to find ways to keep guys motivated,” first-year Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. “It’s tough after having the years we’ve had to start the year with this many losses in a row, but my message the whole time is, it’s not over. We still have a chance for the playoffs. …
“We need some help and some things to happen, but it’s not over.”
Findley is in his first full season as head coach after taking over at midseason for Scott Martin in 2021.
Ohatchee lost 2,000-yard rusher Eli Ennis and Wyatt Cole Reaves, one of Calhoun County’s top defenders, among a talented graduating class after last season.
The young Indians rely heavily on a large sophomore class, and injuries complicated the challenge. Devin Howell missed games this season because of a preseason dog bite. Knee injuries forced Noah and Tyler Waters to miss games. Jesse Baswell (concussion) and Matt King (thigh bruise) missed time, and Chris Fergson continues to play with a torn meniscus.
The perfect storm led to struggles. Ohatchee led after its first drive of the season, at Saks, and didn’t lead again until Friday’s homecoming game.
“We’ve had our moments moving the ball, and the defense has shown flashes of what we can do, but we never put a complete game together until now.”
Ohatchee led wire to wire Friday. Noah’s 1-yard touchdown keeper capped an eight-minute drive in the first quarter, and his 38-yard pass to Howell set up Noah’s 5-yard touchdown run in the second.
Ohatchee led 13-0 at halftime, and Jones’ 3-yard run capped another long drive for a 21-0 lead in the third quarter.
Noah led Ohatchee with 98 yards on 25 carries, and Jones added 62 yards on 20 runs.
Now, Ohatchee turns its attention to next week’s game, at Glencoe. Martin, who coached Ohatchee from 2014 through four games of the 2021 season, is in his first season as Glencoe’s head coach.
Most of Ohatchee’s staff worked under Martin through his time there.
“Clearly, we have to take care of our own business to get in the playoffs, but it also means a lot,” Findley said. “We all appreciate Coach Martin and what he’s done for us over the years.”