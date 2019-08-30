LINCOLN — The numbers tell the whole story.
On Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium, Wellborn sophomore quarterback Jett Smith racked up an incredible 383 total yards, and scored six touchdowns, to lead the Panthers to a 61-34 victory over the Golden Bears.
Smith’s night came as part of an overall team offense that amassed 627 total yards.
“I was so fortunate tonight,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said. “I watched some boys grow into young men and I can’t be more proud to be their coach, and more thankful, too.”
Wellborn (2-0) led 34-14 at halftime and 40-14 after one play in the second half, an 81-yard touchdown run by Smith.
“He was able to execute good plays,” Smith said. “He’ll be the first one to tell you how good the surrounding cast (was) he had around him. He had some really good blocking help tonight and people making really good fakes.”
Wellborn’s wrecking ball of an offense offset a solid night from Lincoln quarterback Javion Surles. Surles finished with five touchdowns through the air and 290 total yards. Sophomore Brian Garrett finished with 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
“Javion did a heck of a job,” said Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker. “We just couldn’t get off the field defensively.”
The Golden Bears finished with 316 total yards on offense but could do nothing to slow down their counterparts.
“They whooped us,” Zedaker said. “There’s some things I have to get corrected as a coaching staff. Games like that, I put that on me.”
What to know
—While Smith accounted for six touchdowns, five were his own on rushes of 44, 7, 81, 44 and 21 yards. He completed a 37-yard scoring pass to James Hill.
—Calvin Spinks rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Kentrez Hunt added one rushing score.
—Lincoln sophomore Brian Garrett gained159 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes.
Who said
—Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith: “Our kids were ready to play. I was just proud of them. It’s a big rivalry game, so it’s good to win that.”
—Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker: “There’s a lot of things we got to fix. We’ll come back and see what we need to do to get back right.”
Next up
—Wellborn returns home to face Weaver. Lincoln (1-1) has a bye next week before opening region play at home against Leeds.