Prep football: JCA downs Tuscaloosa Christian

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Travis Barnhill took a Noah Lee pass 67 yards for the go-ahead score with a minute left, and Ethan Fair's interception clinched it as Jacksonville Christian beat Tuscaloosa Christian 40-34 on Friday.

The Thunder improved to 5-0.