Prep football: Jamboree signals start of high school football season rapidly approaching

Football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

SPRING GARDEN — Finding answers to unresolved questions was a recurring theme Friday for Ohatchee, Handley, Ranburne, Etowah and host Spring Garden at the Panthers’ five-team football jamboree.

Each team played half of a game — two 12-minute quarters with a running clock — against two opponents before starting regular-season contests.