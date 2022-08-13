Prep football: Jamboree signals start of high school football season rapidly approaching

SPRING GARDEN — Finding answers to unresolved questions was a recurring theme Friday for Ohatchee, Handley, Ranburne, Etowah and host Spring Garden at the Panthers’ five-team football jamboree.
Each team played half of a game — two 12-minute quarters with a running clock — against two opponents before starting regular-season contests.
Class 1A Spring Garden will play Thursday, hosting intra-county rival 2A Sand Rock. Friday brings 3A Ohatchee at 3A Saks, 2A Ranburne at 4A White Plains and 5A Valley at 4A Handley. All four games will start at 7 p.m.
“We knew we had to get some guys that hadn’t gotten Friday-night reps out here tonight and see how they’d respond. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys,” said Ohatchee’s Chris Findley, beginning his first full season as head coach for the Indians, following his team’s contests with Spring Garden and Ranburne. “We scheduled the jamboree so we can see what we can expect to see from guys and learn what we need to learn.”
Ohatchee and Spring Garden ended in a 0-0 deadlock. The Indians edged Ranburne 7-0 when Jesse Baswell scored on a 1-yard run with 3.9 seconds left on the clock and freshman Cayden Mann kicked the extra point.
On the drive, sophomore running back Colby Hester sparked Ohatchee with a 38-yard run to the Ranburne 27-yard line in the final three minutes. Baswell, a junior, ran for a first down with 33 seconds left on a fourth-and-1 play. Senior Bryce Noah gained 14 yards up the middle to the Bulldogs’ 1, setting the stage for Baswell’s touchdown.
Either Noah or Baswell will follow graduated Eli Ennis, a generational player, at quarterback for the Indians. Which it will be is one of Ohatchee’s questions.
“Whoever it is, you don’t replace Eli Ennis. You’re going to be your own person. If it’s Jesse Baswell, Jesse’s here to be Jesse. If it’s Bryce, Bryce is here to be Bryce. They’re not here to be Eli,” Findley said. “We as a coaching staff know what their strengths are versus what Eli brought to the table. It’s our job to plan around what our guys can do.”
Spring Garden coach Jason Howard said his team suffered heavy player losses in the backfield, secondary and along the offensive line, where senior guard Matthias Williams is the lone returning starter.
“Matthias coming back on the offensive line, he’s sort of been our anchor there,” Howard said.
Howard was particularly encouraged by the play of first-year center Tanner Ruark, a sophomore.
“He’s gotten to where he can snap the ball. Now we’ve got to get his blocking down and work on those areas,” Howard said.
Howard said in retrospect, playing the first game at 4:30 p.m. against Ohatchee and then the final game at almost 8 p.m. against Handley left his players lethargic.
“We’ve got some that I was wondering if they were going to be able to step in and help us. A couple of them, I think they can, and I think we’re going to have to move some people around in the other places. That’s what I needed out of the jamboree,” Howard said.
Handley showed the most explosive offense. Junior quarterback Cannon Kyles completed a 48-yard scoring pass into the end zone on a fourth-and-19 play against Etowah for a 7-0 lead that still stood when the first quarter closed. Etowah knotted the score at 7-7 with just under five minutes to play. The Blue Devils’ touchdown was set up by an interception of an ill-advised pass by Kyles.
Kyles atoned for the interception by sprinting for 30 yards on the Tigers’ next play from scrimmage. Two snaps later, senior running back Jamarius Haynes used his speed to get around right end and into the Etowah end zone from 26 yards out and Landon Bozeman kicked his second extra point. Handley sealed its victory with 1:45 to go with an interception by Tamarious Treadwell.
“Kyles is dangerous throwing the ball. We probably didn’t throw it as much as we’re probably going to throw it. He’s got arm strength,” Handley coach Larry Strain said before noting that Kyles’ 48-yard scoring pass probably covered 60 yards in the air and was right on target. “That’s going to be something that helps us, especially the running game with Jay Haynes, because everybody can’t stack the box now.”
Kyles scored on a 65-yard run midway through the first quarter against Spring Garden. Handley used sophomore Daquavian Slaughter and then freshman Cordan Patterson at quarterback the remainder of the game.
“O-line depth and D-line depth are what our issues are,” Strain said.
While Ranburne was unable to score against either Ohatchee or Etowah, the Bulldogs kept Ohatchee off the score board until very late. Etowah didn’t score in the first quarter and Ranburne trailed the Blue Devils just 7-0 before making wholesale substitutions on defense in the second quarter. Sophomore linebacker Curtis Daniel had a fumble recovery to kill one Etowah drive. Etowah got two big-play touchdown passes of 65 yards each against Ranburne reserves in the final seven minutes.
“When our ones were in there, I thought we gave really good effort,” Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey said. “I thought the execution was good at times. We’ve got some things to work on, but I was pleased that we got probably 30 kids in on film. We have some questions to answer at certain positions and we got those guys equal reps to try to get them on film and see if we can find those answers.”