Prep football: Jacksonville's Peanut cracks Anniston

JACKSONVILLE — Omarion “Peanut” Adams says he hasn’t played quarterback since junior high.
You certainly couldn’t tell it Friday night.
Adams put Jacksonville’s offense on his back, carrying the shorthanded Golden Eagles to a 29-18 win over Anniston in the Class 4A, Region 4 opener for both teams.
With regular starter Jim Ogle unavailable, Adams was one of several players to take snaps at quarterback for Jacksonville. Jae’Taj Morris and Dreylan Fomby also helped fill the void, but Adams was by far the most dangerous with the ball in his hands.
He rushed for 213 yards on 10 carries in the first half alone. His touchdown runs of 69 and 83 yards gave Jacksonville a 13-6 halftime lead.
“Before the game, my daddy said he needed two touchdowns, so I gave him two,” Adams said.
Adams wasn’t just a threat on the ground. He added a 28-yard touchdown catch from Morris in the second half and completed both of his passing attempts to Jayden Zapata.
Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith called Adams “a special player.”
“He knows that sometimes we have to use him in different ways, because he is such a talent and such an athlete,” Smith said. “He just did an outstanding job tonight, just making plays that are just unbelievable when you watch them.”
What to know
—Adams did the heavy lifting, but Morris had a nice night as well. He finished with 129 rushing yards on 23 carries, and his 80-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
—Jacksonville scored the first points of the second half after a blocked punt resulted in a safety. The Golden Eagles also forced three turnovers in the game with Zapata and Fomby each coming up with an interception.
—Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin completed 11 of 21 passes for 206 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kevontae Davis, who finished with three catches for 70 yards. Mondrecko Thompson had four catches for 97 yards, and Devin Holder added four for 39 yards. Brandon Roberts led the Bulldogs’ ground game with 103 yards on 11 carries. He had touchdown runs of 67 and 6 yards.
Who said
—Smith on his team: “We went through some adversity, and our guys stepped up tonight. We had some guys doing some things that they weren’t used to doing. We hadn’t had a whole lot of time to prepare for that, but I thought they came out and played with a lot of guts tonight.”
—Anniston coach Rico White on his defense allowing big plays: “You can’t give up explosive plays. I think Jacksonville had a few guys out, but they put some electric guys in those positions, and those guys can hurt you. Eighty-yard run here, 70-yard run here, just explosive plays. That took us kind of out of the game.”
Next up
—Both Jacksonville (2-1, 1-0 Class 4A, Region 4) and Anniston (0-3, 0-1) continue region play next week. Jacksonville travels to White Plains, while Anniston hosts Cherokee County.