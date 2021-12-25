Prep football: Jacksonville will play Alexandria, Ohatchee and Oxford in non-region games

Add Jacksonville-Oxford to the list of prep football games between schools from Calhoun County in 2022-23.
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith released the Golden Eagles' 2022 schedule Saturday, with games including the Golden Eagles' game at Oxford in the Oct. 28 regular-season finale. Oxford will play at Jacksonville in 2023, Smith said.
Oxford last played a regular-season game against an opponent from Calhoun County in 2006, when the Yellow Jackets played Anniston.
Oxford holds a 41-13 lead all-time in games against Jacksonville. They last played in 2001.
Jacksonville's 2022 schedule also includes non-region games at Alexandria on Aug. 26 and at home against Ohatchee on Sept. 23. The Golden Eagles' region schedule includes Anniston and White Plains.
Smith called a schedule with five games against teams from Calhoun County "great for the fans and our kids."
High school coaches began scheduling after the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced reclassification and realignment on Dec. 14. The slate of non-region games between teams from Calhoun County will also include Anniston-Piedmont in 2022 and 2023. Both games will play out at Piedmont, and the 2022 game is set for Thursday, Sept. 22.
Wellborn and Anniston will play for the third year in a row in 2022, either Aug. 18 or 19 at Wellborn.