Prep football: Jacksonville soars past Munford

MUNFORD — Jacksonville soared past Class 4A, Region 4 foe Munford 35-12 on Friday night.
The win makes Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith the all-time leader in wins in program history with 77, passing Ernest Newman who had 76 wins.
“It was a great region win tonight,” Smith said. “Our guys came out ready to play and they did an outstanding job of taking control of the game. I thought Coach Easley and them did a good job. They had a good game plan. We took some air out of them when we got the turnover right before the half. We were able to put points on the board. … I’ve been fortunate to have a great group of men, a great group of kids, a great community, and a great school. Hats off to them for making that possible.”
Jacksonville took control of the game early as they scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 14-0 lead. Taj Morris scored his first of two touchdowns of the night on a 1-yard plunge with 5:59 left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Jim Ogle connected with Jacoby Zackery for a 14-yard score to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with 1:38 left in the opening period.
Missed opportunities were the theme of the night for Munford. The Lions’ offense was able to get into the red zone twice in the last three minutes of the half but they came away without points.
Munford had the ball at the Eagles 8-yard line, but Jacksonville was able to force and recover a fumble.
Jacksonville capitalized off the turnover as Ogle was able to hook up with Quintavius Long for a 68-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 21-3.
Munford had a chance to cut into the lead before intermission but the offense was unable to take advantage of the short field. The possession began on the Eagle 29 after a kick return by Jacoby Young, but the drive ended on a turnover on downs at 24.
What to know
—Jacksonville put the Lions away quickly in the third. After forcing a Munford punt, Ogle connected with Ky’dric Fisher on a wide receiver screen which resulted in an 86-yard touchdown. After another stop on Munford’s ensuing drive, Morris scored on a 68-yard run to increase the lead to 35-3.
—Munford was able to get in the end zone late in the fourth as Connor Morgan connected with Lathan Stephens for a 20-yard touchdown.
—The lone bright spot for Munford on Friday was the play of Tank Edmondson. The freshman rushed for 194 yards in the second half.
—Ogle finished 11-for-15 for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Morris finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Who said
—Munford head coach Michael Easley on not finishing drives: “We couldn’t make plays at crucial times. I thought we didn’t play physical enough, that's what I was disappointed in. We talked about it at halftime. They were more physical than us in the first half and it set the tone for the game. On the first possession in the third, we just didn’t play physical enough. At the end of the day, there are things that need to be fixed. … We just didn’t get the job done tonight.”
Next up
—Munford will travel to take on rival Lincoln on Friday. Jacksonville will travel to take on Piedmont on Friday.