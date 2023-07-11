 Skip to main content
Prep football: Jacksonville shines, others fare well in FCA 7-on-7 tourney

Jim Ogle 7-on-7

Quarterback Jim Ogle led Jacksonville to the championship round of the 7-on-7 tournament hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at McClellan.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

With one more 7-on-7 camp to go in its summer schedule, Jacksonville has already shown plenty of reasons to be excited for the fall.

After a loss against Benjamin Russell to open the day, Jacksonville bounced back and won its next six games to make it to the championship round of the Fellowship of Chrisatian Athletes 7-on-7 tournament at McClellan on Tuesday.

