Prep football: Jacksonville shines, others fare well in FCA 7-on-7 tourney

With one more 7-on-7 camp to go in its summer schedule, Jacksonville has already shown plenty of reasons to be excited for the fall.
After a loss against Benjamin Russell to open the day, Jacksonville bounced back and won its next six games to make it to the championship round of the Fellowship of Chrisatian Athletes 7-on-7 tournament at McClellan on Tuesday.
Calhoun County was well represented in the tournament, with Anniston, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley and White Plains joining Jacksonville in the field of 14 teams.
Benjamin Russell, Sardis, Childersburg, Winterboro, Talladega, Ragland, Fayetteville, Lincoln and Benjamin Russell's junior varsity team also participated in the tournament.
Along with their 6-2 record at McClellan, the Golden Eagles finished with a 5-1 record at Troy University’s tournament and a 5-1 record in the Black Creek Parkway 7-on-7 tournament at Gadsden City High School.
Despite falling in the championship round at McClellan, Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said that what he saw from his team was encouraging.
“We had last week off for the Fourth of July and so today is really the first day we've been able to come back,” Smith said. “Started slow this morning, played these guys this morning, they beat us this morning. I thought as the day went on, our timing got better and we settled in and had a pretty good day. Playing them right there at the end, we was just out of gas, but I thought we played hard. I thought we competed. From that standpoint, I thought it was a good day.”
Many highlights of the tournament were provided by quarterback Jim Ogle and Jacksonville’s receivers, with Ogle showing off his arm and ball placement throughout the day.
Jacksonville’s receiving corps, led by Ky’Dric Fisher, made the most of their opportunities as they gave opposing defensive backs trouble throughout the day.
Fisher said that 7-on-7 tournaments have given the team’s receivers the opportunity to sharpen their route running skills.
“We pass a lot,” Fisher said. “We pass more than a lot of 4A teams, so it makes us sharpen our routes and timing. Timing’s big, getting our timing right. Learning how to run routes versus different coverages, inside, outside, all those things and how to find gaps in the zone, so when we get a game, it's second nature. So it just helps, especially for our offense.”
Along with Ogle and the team’s receivers faring well, Smith said that he saw plenty of encouraging things from Jacksonville’s defense.
“Our receivers did a great job catching the ball, and I thought defensively that during the day we got better,” Smith said. “As an overall team, I thought we guys stepped up and just getting the reps out here is what we need. The competition's good and playing bigger schools and doing things like that just can only help us.”
While Jacksonville made it the deepest of the five Calhoun County schools in the tournament, Piedmont also made an appearance late in bracket play.
Jonathan Miller led Piedmont to the semifinals of the tournament, where the team fell to eventual champion Benjamin Russell.
Miller, who is entering his first year at Piedmont, said that playing in the 7-on-7 tournaments gives him and quarterback Cole Wilson the opportunity to learn the system.
He also said that it gave younger players the opportunity to sharpen their skills as the Bulldogs find replacements for their nine graduated seniors on offense.
“For us this year, we're breaking in a new quarterback,” Miller said. “I think that’s number one, it's good to get him some live reps out here and throwing the football, and Cole did a good job today. Let our receivers run routes and catch the football.”
Added Miller: “We also lost a lot of starters from last year's team, so it gives these guys a chance to get out here and show what they can do in a competitive setting.”
Anniston and Pleasant Valley each took a win in the opening round of the tournament, with Anniston downing Ragland and 11th-seeded Pleasant Valley pulling off an upset of sixth-seeded Lincoln.
White Plains fell to Piedmont in the opening round of tournament play.
Piedmont High School will host a 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday, July 22. Miller said the field will include Jacksonville, Handley, Spring Garden and more local teams.