Prep football: Jacksonville scores 48 in first half to bump off White Plains

Kirsten Fiscus

WHITE PLAINS — It was senior night in White Plains and the Wildcats were determined to pull off the upset over Class 4A No. 6-ranked Jacksonville.

The Golden Eagles quickly halted any potential threat with defensive stops and explosive plays from quarterback Jim Ogle and the offense.