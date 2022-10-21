Prep football: Jacksonville scores 48 in first half to bump off White Plains

WHITE PLAINS — It was senior night in White Plains and the Wildcats were determined to pull off the upset over Class 4A No. 6-ranked Jacksonville.
The Golden Eagles quickly halted any potential threat with defensive stops and explosive plays from quarterback Jim Ogle and the offense.
The final score was 48-14, with all of Jacksonville’s points coming in the first half. Both head coach Clint Smith and Ogle said after the game that it was important for Jacksonville to get off to a fast start.
“We have had a couple games this year where we were testing the waters,” Ogle said. “It was good for us to go out here and get points from the jump.”
Ky’dric Fisher was the most explosive player on the Golden Eagles’ offense. The junior wide receiver only caught four of his six targets, but those catches resulted in 103 yards and three touchdowns. Fisher scored on catches of 38, 14, 31 yards. He also dropped an end zone catch in the third quarter which would have been a fourth score.
Ogle was on the other end of two of Fisher’s touchdown catches. The third came from freshman Will Phillips at the end of the second half. Ogle only played two quarters, but compiled 118 yards and two touchdowns. The frigid conditions were not beneficial to his receivers, who dropped multiple targets that led to Ogle finishing just 6-of-13 passing.
Fisher and Ogle are one of the most productive quarterback-wide receiver duos in Calhoun County. The pair are in their third season in Clint Smith’s offensive system, and still have another year of eligibility.
The Golden Eagles' defense entered the game ready to make a statement. The unit did not allow the White Plains’ offense to cross midfield in the first half. The only time the Wildcats carried the ball across midfield before halftime was on the 90-yard kickoff return from Phileepae Holloway in the second quarter.
Will Phillips made one of the plays of the game on his interception of White Plains’ Dylan Barksdale, who attempted to find his receiver across the middle in the first half, but the pass was broken up after Phillips caught up to the receiver and bring in the catch.
Barksdale finished 9-of-20 passing for 105 yards, including a 62-yard connection to Collin Spivey for White Plains’ only offensive touchdown of the game. Barksdale also added six rushes to his box score for 22 yards. Spivey was the Wildcat’s leading receiver and tallied 87 yards on just three catches.
When asked what his message to his team will be for the remainder of the season, Smith said the Golden Eagles need to “clean some things up”. He added: “I thought we did some things well, but we had some mental mistakes that will come into play when we get into the playoffs.”
After the game, White Plains coach Chandler Tyree said that his team has been on the wrong end of a lot of scores this season. The Wildcats have won just two contests this season, while scoring more than 20 points twice. On the other hand, Jacksonville has now won at least seven games every year dating back to 2016.
What to know
—Friday’s meeting was the 10th between the two schools, Jacksonville has won all 10 by an average of 28.5 points.
—Jacksonville’s Trent Jackson led the team in carries. He played in relief of starting running back G Turner. Jackson finished his performance with 64 yards and a 10-yard touchdown on 11 carries.
—Ogle and several Jacksonville starters did not play a single snap of the second half.
Who said
—Jacksonville’s Smith on the mistakes: “We need to spend time in practice getting little things right, so that when we get out here on Fridays we are successful.”
—White Plains’s Tyree on finishing the season next week: “We haven’t been on the right side of games this year. … Our players deserve to finish strong.”
—Jacksonville’s Ogle on Oxford matchup: “We are looking forward to it. It will be a good game for the area, and a cool environment.”
Next up
—Both teams have concluded their Class 4A, Region 6 schedules for the 2022 season. Jacksonville (7-2, 4-2 Region 6) will travel to Class 6A Oxford on Friday for their first meeting since 2001. White Plains (2-7, 1-5 Region 6) will also be on the road next week at Westbrook Christian.