JACKSONVILLE — Oneonta bowed down to the king Friday night.
Ron Wiggins rushed for six touchdowns in Jacksonville’s 55-21 win over the Redskins.
And if that wasn’t enough to make it a memorable night for the senior running back, he was also crowned homecoming king at halftime.
“It feels great,” Wiggins said. “The best feeling about it all is that we got the win, and that’s all that really matters.”
Wiggins finished with 192 yards on 20 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 6, 10, 2, 1, 18 and 84 yards.
“This is actually my first time scoring six in a game,” Wiggins said. “The most I’ve scored is five. But most important, I’ve got to give a shoutout to my line. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to hit the holes that I hit. I also have to give a big shoutout to my receivers, too, because they played a huge part in it, too. Without them, I wouldn’t have had these six touchdowns.”
What to know
—Jacksonville built a 27-0 halftime lead behind a stout defensive performance. The Golden Eagles held Oneonta to 6 yards of total offense in the first half. Yessman Green came up with an interception on the Redskins’ first offensive possession. Omarion Adams and Jaylon Prater each recorded a first-half sack. Prater made another big play to open the second half when he batted a Brody Pinyan pass up in the air and came down with an interception.
—Jacksonville quarterback Luke Jackson completed 8-of-14 passes for 162 yards. His final pass of the night was a 43-yard touchdown strike to Jaeden Barksdale, who finished with three catches for 49 yards. Kyre’ Maynor added four catches for 78 yards.
—The Golden Eagles’ reserves got in on the scoring action late. Quarterback Jim Ogle completed a 24-yard pass to Green that set up a 34-yard touchdown throw to Jacoby Zackery.
—Oneonta’s offense got things going in the second half. David Hall scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards, and backup quarterback Braden Moore scored the game’s final touchdown on a 50-yard run with just seconds remaining on the clock.
Who said
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on Wiggins’ performance: “He did well tonight. Broke some big runs, and he ran the ball hard. You know, there’s some tough yards in there. … He’s a special back and it showed again tonight. He’s explosive, and any time he gets out in the open he’s able to make plays like that, and he did that tonight.”
—Smith on the play of Jacksonville’s receivers: “They’ve played really well for us all year long. We’ve got a receiving corps of guys that can really make plays. L.J. did a good job getting them the ball. Kyre’ had several big catches, and Barksdale, Yessman Green just did a really good job catching the ball and making something happen. It kind of keeps us balanced, being able to run it and throw it to those guys.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (6-2, 5-0 Class 4A, Region 6) can clinch the region title with a win over White Plains on Thursday.