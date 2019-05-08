Three senior Jacksonville High School football players celebrated this week getting a chance to play collegiately: offensive lineman Cole Gaddy (Belhaven University), wide receiver Jewels Gray (Bethany College), and defensive lineman Josh Bell (LaGrange College).
Gaddy (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) was a first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County and first-team 4A all-state pick. He graded 93 percent, with 30 knockdowns blocks and 15 pancakes in 2018. A four-year starter, he broke a school record for starts.
Belhaven is an NCAA Division III school based in Jackson, Miss.
Jewels Gray (5-10, 160) was a first-team all-county and honorable-mention all-state receiver in 2018, with 64 catches for 732 yards and eight TDs. Bethany is an NAIA school based in Lindsborg, Kan.
Bell (5-10, 230) was a second-team all-county defensive lineman in 2018. He had 32 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack. LaGrange is a NCAA Division III school based in Lagrange, Ga.