Prep football: Jacksonville rides defense, strong second half to a victory

CENTRE — Jacksonville turned in a dominating defense, and the Golden Eagles' offense caught fire in the second half of a 30-8 win at Cherokee County on Friday night.
That locked up second place in Class 4A, Region 4 for Jacksonville (6-3, 5-1 region), which will host a first-round playoff game.
The first half was scoreless, and the first points were a safety in the third quarter. Jacksonville blocked a punt out of the end zone to go up 2-0.
After Cherokee County's free kick, Jacksonville drove for a touchdown on a 7-yard run by Taj Morris.
After an interception, Morris scored on a 41-yard run and a 16-0 lead in the third period.
Omarion Adams then returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, and Morris capped the Golden Eagles' scoring with his third touchdown run of the night. Cherokee County managed a late touchdown for its lone points.