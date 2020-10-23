You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Jacksonville rides defense, strong second half to a victory

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

CENTRE — Jacksonville turned in a dominating defense, and the Golden Eagles' offense caught fire in the second half of a 30-8 win at Cherokee County on Friday night.

That locked up second place in Class 4A, Region 4 for Jacksonville (6-3, 5-1 region), which will host a first-round playoff game.

The first half was scoreless, and the first points were a safety in the third quarter. Jacksonville blocked a punt out of the end zone to go up 2-0.

After Cherokee County's free kick, Jacksonville drove for a touchdown on a 7-yard run by Taj Morris.

After an interception, Morris scored on a 41-yard run and a 16-0 lead in the third period.

Omarion Adams then returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, and Morris capped the Golden Eagles' scoring with his third touchdown run of the night. Cherokee County managed a late touchdown for its lone points.

