Jacksonville recaptured some of that 2018 feeling Friday.
Rontarius Wiggins rushed for a season-high 267 yards and four touchdowns, and the Golden Eagles overcame Anniston’s second- and fourth-quarter rallies to win a key Class 4A, Region 6 game 38-30 at Lott-Mosby Stadium.
Jacksonville rebounded from its loss to Calhoun County rival Piedmont last week to improve to 5-2 but 4-0 in region play. The Golden Eagles head into next week’s homecoming showdown with Oneonta (5-2, 4-0) in another key region game.
Just as importantly, the Golden Eagles showed signs of finding the form that helped them roar through the school’s first 10-0 regular season in 2018.
“I feel like tonight we came out and played with a fire,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I’ve seen it in spurts this year. I haven’t seen it consistently, and I felt like tonight, we showed that fire of us, as a team, seeing something that we want to accomplish and going and getting it.”
Anniston (3-3, 3-1) will host White Plains in region play next week then goes to Oneonta on Oct. 18.
“I’m proud of my kids, the way adversity set in and just fight, fight, fight,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “And, you know, playoff teams. I feel we won. We’ve just got to finish business and go from there.”
Wiggins helped Jacksonville keep its distance. His 70-yard touchdown run put Jacksonville up 31-14 at 1:24 of the third quarter. After Anniston roared back to within 31-30 with 4:02 to play, Wiggins answered with a 22-yard touchdown run to make it 38-30 at 2:49.
“We knew it was going to be a fourth-quarter game,” Wiggins said. “It was going to be a dogfight, and we just had to keep grinding.”
Ironically, Wiggins’ worst moment of the night helped Anniston turn up the fourth-quarter drama. After A.J. Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run and conversion run closed the gap to 31-22 with 5:12 to play, Anniston’s John Foster recovered a Wiggins fumble at Jacksonville’s 42-yard line.
Brown followed with a 30-yard run to set up Tyree Carmichael’s 12-yard touchdown run, and Brown added the conversion run to bring Anniston within 31-30 with 4:02 left.
Brown finished with 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Down 38-30 after Wiggins’ final touchdown, Anniston had the ball and 2:38 to play with. Brown ripped through the middle for a 14-yard gain to Jacksonville’s 27, but an illegal-shift penalty wiped out the gain.
“(The official) said the receiver was looking in, and they weren’t set,” White said. “I don’t know. I don’t know.”
Backed up, Anniston had to pass, and the possession ended with three consecutive incompletions.
“Penalties just killed us tonight,” White said. “The kids played hard, but hey. Jacksonville is a good team. Their running back is great.”
Jacksonville got out to a 12-0 lead on Wiggins runs of 4 and 47 yards, the last coming at 3:52 of the first quarter.
Facing another three-and-out without momentum, Anniston called a fake punt and turned momentum. Tony Hunley gained 4 yards to revive a drive that ended in Tyree Carmichael’s 51-yard touchdown run to cut the Jacksonville lead to 12-7.
A sack of Luke Jackson and Jordan Felder’s fumble recovery set up Anniston’s go-ahead score, a 1-yard Brown run on a direct snap to make it 14-12 at 7:58 of the second.
Wiggins’ 61-yard run after breaking tackles off of Anniston’s right side reclaimed the lead for Jacksonville 18-14 and a short Anniston possession with a shanked punt set up Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Yessman Green to make it 24-14 at 16.6 seconds.
“It was big, that momentum shift,” White said. “Once momentum shifts in these games, it goes back and forth. This was like a playoff setting, playoff game.”
Wiggins rambled for 169 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns in the first half.
“Ron gives us that X-factor of someone who can go the distance at any time,” Smith said. “He did that tonight and showed that extra gear.”