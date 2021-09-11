Prep football: Jacksonville offense rolls past White Plains

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s offense was back in rhythm for the Golden Eagles’ homecoming game Friday against White Plains.
With quarterback Jim Ogle sidelined in last week’s loss to Anniston due to an undisclosed injury, running back Jae-Taj Morris and wide receiver Jacoby Zackery each took snaps in wildcat formations but the Eagles struggled to move the football.
Ogle returned to Jacksonville’s lineup in his accustomed role against White Plains. Ogle’s return allowed Morris and Zackery to return to their usual roles as well. The trio helped Jacksonville to a 48-7 victory over the Wildcats.
"Him being out last week, when he came back we knew it was going to be better than ever,” Zackery said. “We knew his timing was on this week in practice. It just paid off.”
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith praised the defensive effort that limited White Plains to one touchdown.
“I was really proud of how our defense came out in the second half with intensity, with purpose, and not worried about what the scoreboard said but finishing the game the way we wanted to finish,” Smith said.
What to know
—Ogle completed 16 of 18 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
—Morris ran for 96 yards on 12 carries. He scored on runs of four and three yards.
—Zackery had seven catches for 73 yards. On his 16-yard touchdown catch for Jacksonville’s first score, he made a diving grab in the end zone and cradled the ball under his body. Nobody was sure the pass was a completion until the official signaled touchdown.
—Ky'dric Fisher had six catches for 77 yards. One was a 13-yard touchdown grab. Fisher also returned an interception 52 yards for Jacksonville’s second score with 4:24 left in the first quarter, earning his team a 14-0 lead.
—G. Turner closed the first-half scoring with a 2-yard run and Jacksonville led 35-7 at halftime.
—Q. Long had two catches for 35 yards. His 8-yard touchdown reception with 7:05 to play in the third quarter completed the scoring.
—Kicker Mason Terrell was 6 of 6 on extra points.
—Walker O'Steen scored on a 5-yard run for White Plains at 6:16 of the second quarter to cut Jacksonville's lead to 21-7. O’Steen’s run capped a nine-play, 76-yard drive in which quarterback Hayden Howard was 3-for-4 passing for 47 yards and O’Steen completed a 21-yard halfback pass. All four completions went to Dylan Barksdale.
Who said
—White Plains coach Chandler Tyree on the game: “They jumped up 21-0 real quick like. Then we actually had a really good offensive drive and answered back. Defensively, we didn’t have an answer all night and that falls back on me.”
—Morris on how Ogle’s passing game affects the running game: “It’s way easier because they can’t key in on you every play. It just opens up way more to let Jim throw it down the field.”
—Zackery on his touchdown catch: “I caught it. I bobbled it a little bit but I caught it.”
Next up
—Each team continues Class 4A, Region 4 action next week. Jacksonville (2-2) travels to Munford. White Plains (1-3) plays Cherokee County on the road.