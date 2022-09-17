Prep football: Jacksonville erupts for 76 points against Talladega

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville shook off losses to Handley and Anniston in a big way Friday.
Jim Ogle passed for 153 yards and rushed for 84, and Trenton Jackson rushed for 112 as the Golden Eagles routed winless Talladega 76-21 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.
Ogle threw three touchdown passes and rushed for scores of 31 and 54 yards.
Jacksonville (3-2) also got 78 yards rushing from Zae English and led by as much as 76-14. English had a 4-yard touchdown run.
Jackson had an 8-yard touchdown run, and Tylen Ellis rushed for a 1-yard score.
The victory was Jacksonville's first since opening with victories over Boaz and Alexandria. The ninth-ranked Golden Eagles lost to No. 2 Handey and No. 5 Anniston over the past two weeks.