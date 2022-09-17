 Skip to main content
Prep football: Jacksonville erupts for 76 points against Talladega

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville shook off losses to Handley and Anniston in a big way Friday.

Jim Ogle passed for 153 yards and rushed for 84, and Trenton Jackson rushed for 112 as the Golden Eagles routed winless Talladega 76-21 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.