WHITE PLAINS — Last year, Jacksonville had to defeat Hokes Bluff in its final region game to win the Class 4A, Region 6 championship. When Hokes Bluff comes to Jacksonville next week, there won’t be any of last year’s suspense. The Golden Eagles are now the Region 6 champions for the second consecutive year.
Jacksonville’s 40-14 road win over White Plains on Thursday night ran the Golden Eagles’ region record to 6-0. Hokes Bluff already has two region losses and Jacksonville holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on any other team that could finish with just one loss in region play.
“To win back-to-back, I’m just real proud for the program and the guys who have really put things into it over the past few years, just happy for those guys,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said when the game ended.
Jacksonville will be making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance under Smith. The Golden Eagles had been to the playoffs just four times before Smith arrived prior to the 2012 campaign. The Eagles will open the playoffs at home for the fourth consecutive year.
Explosive running back Ron Wiggins scored Jacksonville’s first two touchdowns and finished with three touchdowns and 101 yards rushing on 12 carries. He had scoring runs of 6 and 16 yards in the first half and added a 13-yarder on his second and final carry after halftime.
“In practice I just practice on breaking through and it just evolves in the game,” said Wiggins, who also said he tries to pattern his play after New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara.
What to know
—Jacksonville quarterback Luke Jackson was 6-of-12 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Yessman Green scored on a 40-yard catch. Jaeden Barksdale caught three passes, two from Jackson and one from eighth-grade reserve quarterback Jim Ogle, for 33 yards. Barksdale also scored on a 59-yard reverse.
—White Plains quarterback Jaden Chatman completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Teddy Hall midway through the fourth quarter to make the score 40-6. Chatman broke a 65-yard run to set up his 1-yard sneak and tossed a two-point pass to Rico Aguirre with 2:26 left to complete the Wildcats’ scoring.
Who said
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on the play of his defense: “I felt like our defense really played well tonight. They’ve got some really good skill guys that can make some plays. I was proud of the way we played, did what we had to do, go up 27-0 and take all the momentum into halftime then come out the second half and be able to play a lot of people.”
—First-year White Plains coach Chandler Tyree on how his team will finish the season: ”Our kids are focused. They’re motivated. They’re still playing hard and we’re going to do our best to win these last two ball games.”
—Wiggins, who scored five touchdowns two weeks ago and six against Oneonta, on his goals for the game: “I was just coming out here to play. I didn’t expect any number of touchdowns. I just came to play.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (7-2 overall, 6-0 in Class 4A, Region 6) hosts Hokes Bluff. White Plains (3-5 overall, 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 6) finishes region play at Oneonta.