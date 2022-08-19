Prep football: Jacksonville defense helps carry Eagles to season-opening win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville began its season with a 27-7 win over Boaz, marking the fifth straight year the Golden Eagles have opened with a victory.
This one, against a reputable Class 5A opponent, was necessary to prepare the team for its difficult schedule remaining.
The Golden Eagles’ defense effort was the biggest takeaway from the victory. Jacksonville’s front seven was harassing the Pirates’ offensive line for most of the night. The squad ended the game with nine tackles for loss, including four sacks.
Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said after the game that he was proud of his defensive performance.
“We pretty much shut them down and held them in check the entire game,” he said.
Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle began his 2022 campaign with an impressive performance. The junior quarterback threw for four touchdowns, two of them to Ky’dric Fisher. Ogle ended the night with 206 yards through the air, and a 65 percent completion percentage.
When asked about the performance Ogle said that it was “decent.” He added, “We have three big games coming, and we have a lot to learn and get better at.”
Opening week mistakes are expected, but for a team entering the season ranked fourth in the polls, expectations are greater than usual.
“We had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of,” Smith said after the game, “but at the end of the day we won 27-7, and you would much rather learn those lessons in a win than a loss.”
—G Turner led the Jacksonville defense with seven tackles, one for loss.
—The Golden Eagles gained a total of 220 yards rushing, 426 total yards for the offense.
—Jacksonville’s Smith on youth: “We have a lot of guys that are getting snaps for the first time, but we are proud of how they played tonight.”
—Boaz head coach Sullivan on performance: “We have a lot of young guys, especially along the offensive line. That’s one area we need to improve before next week.”
—Jacksonville’s Ogle on future: “We have to be locked in. These next three weeks are huge.”
—Smith on the opportunity to play Alexandria next: “It’s Alexandria and Jacksonville. You don’t have to say anything else. That fires everybody up.”
—Jacksonville (1-0) will travel to Alexandria next week. The Golden Eagles haven't beaten Alexandria since 2018. In those three meetings since, the Valley Cubs have outscored Jacksonville 115 to 41.
—Boaz (0-1) will be back at home next week against Albertville.