Prep football: Jacksonville comes alive with big fourth quarter

JACKSONVILLE — In the final 15 minutes of play, Jacksonville scored two touchdowns on passes from freshman quarterback Jim Ogle to senior wide receiver Omarion Adams and two defensive touchdowns.
That glut of scoring pushed the Golden Eagles past visiting Munford 44-20 in an early-season showdown in Class 4A, Region 4 that was also Jacksonville’s homecoming game.
Jacksonville led 15-8 at halftime but Munford scored the first two times the Lions had the ball to start the third quarter and grabbed a 20-15 lead midway through the third period.
“We were just fighting and fighting and fighting,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “That was so good to see out of all of our kids, especially our young kids who, being in a game like this, really showed their fight tonight.”
Jacksonville took the lead for good on a deep pass from Ogle to Adams that eventually covered 79 yards. Freshman Kydric Fisher ran for a two-point conversion and a 23-20 advantage with 2:51 to go in the third.
Ogle-to-Adams extended the lead with 4:04 to play when on a pass in the left flat, while coming back toward the middle of the middle for the ball, he spun around, reversed direction and sped unmolested 35 yards down the home sideline. Mason Terrell, 4-for-4 on extra points, made the score 30-20.
What to know
—Ogle, back on the field after missing two games while quarantined, was 17 of 28 passing for 285 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. In the second half, Ogle was 12 of 16 for 220 yards. Adams was Ogle’s favorite target with 11 receptions for 186 yards. Jacoby Zachary caught three passes for 51 yards. Dreylan Fomby’s 42-yard catch in the second quarter set up Jacksonville’s second touchdown.
—Jacksonville’s final touchdowns came on interception returns of 54 yards by Fisher and 59 yards by Jae-Taj Morris.
—Morris led the Eagles in the first half with rushing touchdowns of 4 yards and 31 yards. He ran for 113 yards on 17 carries in the first half.
—Sophomore Sylvester Smith ran 11 yards and 79 yards for Munford’s final two touchdowns. He had 110 yards on seven carries. Junior Corbin Smith ran 21 times for 105 yards. Quarterback Jay Tuck scored on a 1-yard run to start Munford’s scoring.
Who said
—Munford coach Michael Easley on the difference in the game: “I thought they were the more physical team all four quarters.”
—Jacksonville’s Morris on his interception return for a touchdown late after netting just four yards rushing in the second half: “I needed that one. I saw the quarterback pointing my way. My defensive linemen got their hands on it and it just fell in my arms. I knew it was a touchdown right there.”
—Jacksonville linebacker Jackson Moses on his team’s potential: “I think that as long as we play our game we can do this to anybody. We can consistently get wins.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (4-1, 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 4) travels to Piedmont on Friday for a non-region contest. Munford (3-2, 1-2 in Region 4) hosts intra-county rival Lincoln on Friday.