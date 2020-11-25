Prep football: In look back at 11-win season, Oxford's Etheredge laments that one off-night

Even champions have an off night every once in a while.
Over the course of his 20-year coaching career, Keith Etheredge says it’s happened to him “about three or four times.”
Unfortunately for Etheredge and defending Class 6A state champion Oxford, that’s exactly what happened last Friday at Willie Adams Stadium, where Pinson Valley defeated the Yellow Jackets 34-2, snapping their 11-game win streak and eliminating them in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
“Sometimes you just have those games where nothing goes right, and the other night, it just wasn’t our night,” Etheredge said. “We couldn’t get the ball to bounce our way.”
Mistakes put Oxford behind the eight ball early. Pinson Valley scored the game’s first touchdown after recovering a fumbled punt inside the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line. The Indians upped their lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter after returning a tipped pass for a touchdown.
“It’s just one of them things where everything just sort of snowballed,” Etheredge said.
Oxford, which entered the game averaging 44.5 points a game, finished the night with five turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the first time in Etheredge’s two seasons as head coach.
“You know, I think that Pinson was just better that night,” Etheredge said. “I’m not going to say they’re a better football team, because I really believe that we got a great football team.”
One bad night may have ended Oxford’s season, but it doesn’t take away from everything the Yellow Jackets accomplished this year.
Oxford dominated the competition on its way to a Class 6A, Region 7 championship. The Yellow Jackets outscored their region opponents 311-68.
They cruised to playoff victories over Minor and Briarwood Christian, and won big games against Pleasant Grove and Central-Phenix City. They finished the season 11-2 with their only losses coming against defending 7A state champion Thomposon and Pinson Valley.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Etheredge said. “We’re 25-3 the last two years with a state championship and a quarterfinal appearance. I can’t say enough about what these guys have done all year.”
Oxford’s 26-man senior class, a group Etheredge called “a bunch of winners,” made many of those wins possible. He mentioned several by name, including Trey Higgins, Roc Taylor, Brandon Kirksey, DeeDee Davis, Delvon Fegans, Rod Elston, Chanceton Holifield, Lee Robinson, Austin Sanderson, Tucker Starling, Nate Robbins, Jabree Ford and Warren Britt.
“The Lord has given me some great groups of young men to coach, and this was one of the better groups,” Etheredge said. “I’ve been with them two years now, and they’ve worked hard and they’ve earned everything that they’ve gotten.”
Etheredge said Oxford will have to replace five starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Yellow Jackets’ biggest losses will come in the form of skill position players.
Higgins departs after finishing his senior season with 2,800 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He added 1,011 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Higgins’ two favorite targets, Taylor and Britt, have also played their final game in an Oxford uniform. Taylor, a Tennessee commit, finished the season with 52 catches for 1,014 yards and 17 touchdowns. Britt, who stepped up after his brother, Zay, graduated, hauled in 43 passes for 778 yards and seven scores.
“You can’t replace kids like Roc and Trey. You just have to have guys step in those shoes,” Etheredge said. “Just like we said we couldn’t replace Zay last year. Just like we said we couldn’t replace guys like J.B. Carlisle last year. You lose those guys, and other guys just come in and they step up.”
Etheredge said he expects Sam Robertson and Kamari McClellan to have a great battle during the offseason to replace Higgins at quarterback. At receiver, Bakari Dailey and Cam Etheredge return after solid junior seasons. Dailey caught 32 passes for 395 yards and six touchdowns, while Etheredge hauled in 22 balls for 340 yards and five scores. Keith Etheredge expects E’mari Carroll, who the team calls “Hollywood,” to play a much larger role next season as well.
On defense, five-star defensive back Trequon Fegans returns along with the majority of Oxford’s linebacking corps. Much like Warren Britt did on offense this season, Etheredge expects eighth-grader Anquon Fegans to step into his brother Delvon’s shoes in the secondary next year.
Despite losing some major pieces, Etheredge still believes Oxford’s “future is bright.” In fact, his season-long goal will remain the same: go 15-0 and win the state championship.
“We’re still going into the season looking to win ’em all. I think that that’s your goal every year,” he said. “A lot of people say, well, it ain’t realistic. Well you know what, everybody told me it wasn’t realistic to think we could win the state championship my first year here.
“That’s just my mentality. I’m going to look at it as a glass half-full, not a glass half-empty. We’re going to work, our kids are going to get better, and we’re going to compete every Friday night.”