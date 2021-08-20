Prep football: In Adams' debut, Oxford gets punished by 7A power Thompson

OXFORD — Wow! That's about all the Oxford Yellow Jackets fans could say Friday night at Lamar Field as they watched their Jackets get smothered 55-0 by Class 7A No. 1-ranked Thompson.
The two-time defending 7A state champions showed that they are head and shoulders above any other team in the state with their stunning performance.
The Warriors scored on five of their first seven possessions and the two they did not score on, they had touchdowns of 54 and 57 yards nullified by a pair of holding penalties.
Oxford head coach Sam Adams was making his debut at Oxford.
“We need to play teams like this if we are going to be better and compete for championships,” Adams said. "We got beat pretty good tonight, but our kids did not quit and they kept playing hard. They had several opportunities to pack it in, but they did not, so I am proud that they continued to play.”
Ahmari Bolden started the scoring in the first quarter for the Warriors on a 5-yard pass from North Carolina commit Conner Harris. Brandon Franklin added two 1-yard touchdown runs and caught a 35- yard pass for a third score. Ryan Peppins scored on a 21-yard run and an 11-yard touchdown catch.
The Warriors held a 34-0 halftime lead.
“Harris did a fantastic job out there tonight. The kid can flat out play,” Thompson head coach Mark Freeman said. "He really, really looked good out there tonight.”
Harrell threw for 3,568 yards and 42 touchdowns last year as the 7A Back of the Year.
“I thought the defense was special tonight,” added Freeman. That defense held Oxford to one first down for the game and only 28 yards of total offense.
Thompson pounded out 261 yards rushing and 163 yards passing for 424 total yards of total offense.
What to know
—The Jackets could only muster up 33 yards rushing on 28 carries and had minus-5 yards passing.
—Oxford quarterback Sam Robertson also serves as the Yellow Jackets punter and he punted 11 times for an average of 35 yards.
—It was the 19th straight win for the Warriors and 27th win in 28 games.
Who said
—Adams on the Thompson team: “Thompson was as good a team as I have seen in my days of coaching. Goodness, they got four or five guys on that defense that may be playing in the NFL one day, and any mistake we made became much more magnified against a team like Thompson.”
—Freeman on Thompson committing 10 penalties for 95 yards: "We made a lot of mistakes on offense that hurt us. We have to correct those as we progress in the season if we are going to be a good football team.”
Next up
—Oxford will be at home next week to host Class 5A power Pleasant Grove, which is ranked No. 3 in the state and has played in the state championship game two years in a row.