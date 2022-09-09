 Skip to main content
Prep football: Huge first half lifts Spring Garden in road win

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

A week after suffering an embarrassing shutout loss at home, Spring Garden scored 42 points in the first half and defeated Victory Christian 42-14 on the road Thursday.

The Panthers improved to 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 6 and 3-1 overall. Spring Garden hosts Winterboro next Friday for homecoming.

