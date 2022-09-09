Prep football: Huge first half lifts Spring Garden in road win

A week after suffering an embarrassing shutout loss at home, Spring Garden scored 42 points in the first half and defeated Victory Christian 42-14 on the road Thursday.
The Panthers improved to 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 6 and 3-1 overall. Spring Garden hosts Winterboro next Friday for homecoming.
Connor Bates and John Welsh each scored twice for the Panthers. Bates scored on runs of 31 and 9 yards in the first quarter. Welsh blocked a punt and scored in the first quarter. He added a 12-yard touchdown rush with 4:32 to play in the second quarter, earning the Panthers a 42-0 advantage at the break.
Quarterback Chapel Pope opened the scoring for Spring Garden on a 19-yard run with 6:42 to go in the first quarter. Welsh followed with his scoop and score on the blocked punt less than two minutes later.
Bates’ 31-yard scoring run came with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Bates scored again exactly one minute later after Gavin Cash recovered a Victory Christian fumble. With 10 seconds left in the first quarter, Pope threw downfield to wide receiver Reece Winstead for a 50-yard touchdown completion and Spring Garden led 35-0. Jon Marq Rogers kicked 4 of 5 extra points, and the Panthers tallied a two-point conversion by Pope after their fourth touchdown.
On defense, Bates recorded a quarterback sack and four additional tackles. Noah Barber and Clayton Sadler each made four tackles. Devin Lapier, Jon Marq Rogers, Gray Simpson, John Welsh and Matthias Williams each recorded two tackles apiece.
Victory Christian’s touchdowns came in the second half against Spring Garden reserves. The second half was played with a running clock.
