LEEDS — Devontae Houston scored five touchdowns — all in the first half — as Handley blew past Leeds 49-27 on the road Friday.
The two teams entered the second quarter tied 13-13, but Handley scored 22 unanswered points before halftime. Then in the third quarter, Handley added two more touchdowns for a 49-13 advantage.
Houston rushed for first-quarter touchdowns of 72 and 27 yards. In the second period, he scored on a 29-yard pass from Evan Cofield, a 63-yard run, and a 69-yard pass from Cofield.
In the third quarter, Cofield rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, and Kahleb Bennett rushed 13 yards for a score.
Handley rolled up 576 yards of offense, averaging 11.1 yards a play. Houston, of course, led the way with 254 rushing yards on 16 carries. He caught two passes for 98 yards and returned two punts for 17 yards, giving him 369 all-purpose yards.
For good measure, Houston punted twice for a 36-yard average, including one inside the 20.
Cofield rushed seven times for 98 yards and completed 5 of 8 passes for 158 yards.
Defensively, Caleb Drake had eight tackles, all assists. Benjamin Owens (two solo stops) and Nathaniel Pike (one solo stop) each had seven.