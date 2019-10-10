TALLADEGA — Donoho came out throwing against Talladega County Central on Thursday, and the result was an easy night in Class 1A, Region 5 play.
Ridge Hopkins threw for 117 yards and a touchdown while helping the Falcons to a 33-point halftime lead, and they cruised through an abbreviated second half to a 33-6 victory over the winless Fighting Tigers.
Donoho improved to 5-1, including 3-1 in Region 5.
“We could’ve done a better job in certain areas, but it feels good to get a region win and improve to 5-1,” Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. “We still have some things we need to improve on.”
Some things are improving, however.
Hopkins, the big-armed sophomore quarterback, did all of his damage in the first half. He hit both of his passes in Donoho’s first drive, a 32-yard catch and run to running back Rod Elston and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Amari Smedley.
“I was proud of him,” Elston said. “He’s a young quarterback, and he has to keep his composure in the pocket. He’s got to, really, just get rid of the ball, and he did that tonight.”
Hopkins went 2-for-3 for 36 yards to set up Elston’s 2-yard touchdown run on Donoho’s second drive.
“That’s what I’ve been, kind of, waiting on from him, to get his feel for things,” Sanders said. “Tonight, he looked really good, so I was really proud of him.”
Hopkins had help from Elston, who rushed for 107 yards and two scores on the night. He set up Hopkins’ 1-yard touchdown keeper just before halftime with a 62-yard run to the right side, and only a face-masking penalty kept Elston from reaching the end zone.
“I was mad,” said Elston, who also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter. “I really thought I was going to score. I didn’t see him. If I would’ve seen him, I would’ve tried to stiff-arm him, but it’s all right.”
Donoho’s other score came off one of TCC’s three fumbles on the night, two on bad laterals. Quarterback LaDerrius Ligon threw back and missed running back LaChaunt Prince, and Donoho’s Conner Goodson scooped near the TCC 30-yard line and scored.
“I just saw the ball hit the ground, and I saw Dalton (Nelson) coming in to clean up their running back, who was supposed to get the ball,” Goodson said. “I saw my opportunity and took it.
“I knew it was a fumble, because they’d run it a few plays before that, where they threw a backwards pass.”
Goodson’s scoop and score was the pearl on a strong night for Donoho’s defense. The Falcons held TCC to 20 total yards in the first half.
The teams played eight-minute quarters with a running clock in the second half, and Fighting Tigers’ lone score, when came on a fumble into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
“It was definitely a team effort, but the defense shined bright tonight, especially in the first half,” Goodson said. “Our D-line played amazing, and our O-line paved the way for the running game in the first half.”
Hopkins added the passing element.
“Our receivers, we’ve been working a lot in practice, just grinding hard and running routes in practice every day,” Hopkins said. “The routes were nice, and the line did their thing, always.”