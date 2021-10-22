Prep football: Hopkins accounts for three touchdowns in Donoho win

Donoho celebrated its second win of the season with a 39-0 victory at Talladega County Central.
The Falcons (2-6) roared ahead 27-0 after one quarter and then cruised from there with a touchdown each in the second and third quarters.
Ridge Hopkins led the way by throwing a pair of scoring passes and rushing for a touchdown. Lucas Elliott returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, and Grant Steed rushed 8 yards for a score. Steed also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Hopkins. Elliott caught a 27-yard scoring pass from Hopkins.
Will Folsom tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sam Johnson, and Ridge Hopkins rushed 12 yards for the game's final touchdown.